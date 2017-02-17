The Wolverines ended the regular season with a record of 11-13-1. The Cadinals boast a 15-7-3 mark.

The winner of Tuesday's game will avance to the MAC in St. Cloud Saturday to face the winner of the Sartell-River Lakes quarterfinal game. Sartell is ranked second in the section while River Lakes is ranked sixth.

Saturday's other Section 6A games will see No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral hosting either eighth-seeded Prairie Centre or ninth-seeded Breckenridge/Wahpeton and No. 4 Litle Falls hosting No. 5 Fergus Falls.

Semifinal and final round games will all be held at the MAC. The section championship will be decided Thursday, March 2.