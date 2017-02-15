Poor shooting kills Wolverines in 51-27 defeat

Bethany Gielow sparked the Pillager attack with 16 points. Gabby Martin had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Casey Volkmann was the only WDC player to reach double figures, scoring 12 points to go along with her seven boards.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 6-17 overall and 3-9 in the Park Region Conference. The Huskies improved to 15-7 overall and 6-6 in conference play.

The Wolverines return to conference action Friday with a game at Sebeka.

PILLAGER (51)

Gabby Martin 16, Tricia Engholm 3, Kassie Gardner 3, Hailea Books 5, Bethany Gielow 19, Emma Litke 3, Vanessa Peterson 2. Totals: 16/3 10-20 51

WADENA-DEER CREEK (27)

MacKenzie Salge 1, Casey Volkmann 12, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 4, Kennedy Gravelle 4, Rachel Schwartz 2, Madison Packer 2. Totals: 7/2 7-11 27

Pine River-Backus 53, WDC 46

Seventeen turnovers and 21 fouls helped the Tigers cage the Wolverines Tuesday in a non-conference tilt on the WDC court.

The Tigers, who won for the 10th time in 11 games, led 24-22 at the half but opened their lead behind a 15-point night by Bailey Wynn. Shelby Adkins and Alyssa Semmler netted 11 and 10 points respectively.

Rachel Schwartz canned 17 points for the Wolverines while Kennedy Gravelle tacked up 13 and Ellie Miron scored 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS (53)

Bailey Wynn 15, Gabby Rainwater 6, Shelby Adkins 10, Alyssa Semmler 8, Andrea Semmler 9, Rylie Hirschey 5. Totals: 13/5 12-27 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK (46)

Ashley Adams 2, Casey Volkmann 1, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 11, Kennedy Gravelle 13, Rachel Schwartz 17. Totals: 14/4 6-8 46

Pine River-Backus 24 29 - 53

Wadena-Deer Creek 22 24 - 46

Fouls: PRB 10, WDC 21