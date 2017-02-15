Pirates ride first half cushion to 58-34 victory

Shania Glenz and Alexys Thompson paced the Pirates with 13 points apiece. Jordan Carr was right behind with 11.

Morgan Glenz was Verndale's top rebounder with 11. Shania Glenz played an excellent defensive game for Verndale with eight steals.

Allysa Kimber was the only Bertha-Hewitt player to reach double figures scoring 15 points. The Bears shot a weak 28 percent from the field hitting on 13 of 46 attempts.

The Pirates improved to 8-4 in the conference and 14-7 overall. The Bears went to 3-16 overall and 0-12 in the PRC.

Verndale's cage teams travel to New York Mills Thursday for a PRC doubleheader with the Eagles. The Verndale girls will play at 6:30 p.m.

BERTHA-HEWITT (34)

Allysa Kimber 15, Erica VanDenheuvel 8, Jade Christl 8, Whitney Messer 3. Totals: 10/3 5-13 34

VERNDALE (58)

Morgan Glenz 5, Mardi Ehrmantraut 2, Haley Youngbauer 4, Alexys Thompson 13, Molly Brownlow 2, Danica Gilb 4, Jordan Carr 11, Shania Glenz 13, Claudia Quera 4. Totals: 23 12-17 58

Bertha-Hewitt 16 18 - 34

Verndale 35 23 - 58

Verndale 44, Parkers Prairie 35

Shania Glenz had a double-double night as the Pirates stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Panthers on their home court.

Glenz pumped in 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Jordan Carr tallied 17 points. The Pirates shot 50 percent from the field hitting on 19 of 38 field goal attempts.

Kathryn Burquest was the only Parkers Prairie cager in double figures with an 11-point performance. The Panthers shot a cool 38 percent from the field.

The two clubs were locked in a 22-22 draw at the half.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 16-3 overall. Verndale climbed to 13-7.

VERNDALE (44)

Morgan Glenz 2, Haley Youngbauer 3, Alexys Thompson 2, Jordan Carr 17, Shania Glenz 20. Totals: 19 6-15 44

PARKERS PRAIRIE (36)

Kathryn Burquest 11, Rachel Martinson 9, Megan Benzinger 2, Megan Dreger 6, Veronica Schwartz 2, Hillary Moske 3, Faith Alberts 3. Totals: 8/6 2-12 35

Verndale 22 22 - 44

Parkers Prairie 22 14 - 36