Phillips' hat trick propels Wolverines past Eagles

The Wolverines broke open a 3-1 game in the final period with four goals.

Phillips iced two unassisted goals and wrapped up the hat trick with an assist from Jackson Becker.

Also scoring goals for the Wolverines were Andrew Sundby, Colby Schertler, Jake Dykhoff and Josh Daigneault.

Becker had two assists in the game. Dykhoff, Rylan Olson and Nolan Killian and Preston Warren all collected one assist.

Josh Casavan and Chase Schmitz were the only Red Lake Falls players to push a goal past WDC netminder Noah Stevens, who finished the game with 17 saves.

The Wolverines, who were able to split their regular season series with the Eagles, ended the regular season with an 11-13-1 record.

The Section 6A hockey playoffs begin Saturday with quarterfinal, semifinal and championship final games slated for Feb. 21, Feb. 25 and March 2. Semifinals and championship round action will be held at the MAC in St. Cloud.

Red Lake Falls 1 0 1 - 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 2 1 4 - 7

First Period

WDC: Andrew Sundby (Jake Dykhoff, Preston Warren) 2:16

WDC: Colby Schertler (Ryan Olson, Nolan Killian) 15:05

RLF: Josh Casavan (unassisted) 15:45

Second Period

WDC: Max Phillips (unassisted) 5:14

Third Period

WDC: Dykhoff (unassisted) 1:21

WDC: Phillips (Jackson Becker) 2:21

RLF: Chase Schmitz (Mason Hanson) 2:39

WDC: Phillips (Becker) 5:21

WDC: Josh Daigneault (unassisted) 8:15

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 17; Brenden Larson (RLF) 28

WDC 6, Morris-Benson 2

Jake Dykhoff and Preston Warren notched a pair of three-point games and Noah Stevens stopped 19 shots Tuesday as the Wolverines defeated Morris/Benson.

Dykhoff, who has been WDC's point leader most of the season, scored the first of two goals in the opening period. Josh Daigneault and Wyatt Hamann also scored to help the Wolverines to an early 3-2 advantage.

The Wolverines played shutout hockey in the final two periods and ended up with a whopping 72-21 advantage in shots on goal.

Dykhoff opened the scoring in the second period and helped Preston Warren with setting up a goal by Andrew Sundby. Warren scored the game's final goal with 7:11 left in the third period.

Dylan Detoy and Shawn Aarhus iced goals for the Storm.

Ten WDC players contributed to the scoring.

Morris-Benson 2 0 0 - 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 3 2 1 - 6

First Period

WDC: Josh Daigneault (unassisted) 16:45

WDC: Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren, Logan Robinson) 6:36

WDC: Wyatt Hamann (Tyler Reese, Jackson Becker) 3:11

MB: Shawn Aarhus (Blake Engebretson) :08

MB: Dylan Detoy (Hunter Gades) :02

Second Period

WDC: Dykhoff (Bryce Cooper) 7:51

WDC: Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff, Warren) 4:21

Third Period

WDC: Warren (Sundby, Rylan Olson) 7:11

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 19; Tony Bruns (MB) 66