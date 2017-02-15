Cowboys lasso Wolverines 100-57

The Cowboys dominated the game with 81 shots against WDC's 64 and saw three of their players reach double figures. Derek Dahlgren led the Cowboys with 24 points while Noah Christensen chalked up 20 and Stevin Lipp scored 19. The Cowboys were 14 of 27 from three-point range for an excellent 51 percent clip.

The Cowboys, who lead the Heart O' Lakes Conference with a 73.8 scoring average, ran wild in the first half outscoring the Wolverines 56-36. Fourteen players came up with points for the Cowboys.

Bereket Loer gunned in 18 points for the Wolverines who shot 35 percent from the field and converted on a third of their 24 three-point attempts.

The Wolverines dropped to 10-9 overall while the Cowboys climbed to 16-2. Breck's only losses of the season have been to Fergus Falls and Perham.

The Wolverines will host Pine River-Backus Thursday.

BRECKENRIDGE (100)

Carson Yaggie 2, Derek Dahlgren 24, Noah Christensen 20, Andrew Kram 7, EJ Engen 2, Max Johnson 2, Stevin Lipp 19, Hunter Feigum 3, Sam Bakken 2, Jake Wendorff 6, Dawson Pedersen 2, Sam Hopkins 2, Ethan Friederichs 5, Carter Frederickson 4. Totals: 26/14 6-10 100

WADENA-DEER CREEK (58)

Bereket Loer 18, Jonathan Pantages 5, Matt Goeden 2, Thomas Quincer 2, Lucas Doyle 4, Noah Ross 9, Ryan Anderson 5, Dacotah Mittag 6, Henry Fitzsimmons 6. Totals: 15/8 5-6 58

Breckenridge 56 44 - 100

Wadena-Deer Creek 36 21 - 57

WDC 65, Menahga 50

Double-double nights by Noah Ross and Dacotah Mittag Friday sparked the Wolverines in a Park Region Conference victory over Menahga.

Ross canned 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Mittag balanced his game with 14 points and 13 boards.

"We played a great game defensively," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "If we can hold teams to 50 points or fewer in our remaining games we will have a lot of success. We also rebounded well which is something we have not always done night in and night out."

The victory gave the Wolverines a regular season sweep of the Braves and improved their PRC mark to 6-5.

Jonathan Pantages kicked in with 11 points.

The Braves were led by Damon Howard's 12 points. The Braves shot a cool 26 percent from the field.

MENAHGA (50)

Damon Howard 12, Alan Pietila 5, Luke Wurdock 8, Kirby Hrdlicka 6, Owen Anderson 4, Canton Matson 4, Jonah Howard 2, Charlie Hodge 2, Tristan Aho 7. Totals: 14/4 10-16 65

WADENA-DEER CREEK (65)

Bereket Loer 4, Jonathan Pantages 11, Thomas Quincer 6, Noah Ross 25, Ryan Anderson 5, Dacotah Mittag 14. Totals: 17/5 16-21 65

Menahga 28 22 - 50

WDC 29 36 - 65

Pillager 80, WDC 77

It took double figure scoring from five players and the best offensive game of the season Tuesday for Pillager to overcome Kevin Tumberg's Wolverines.

The Huskies won their third straight game with a dazzling first half shooting effort that gave them a 46-37 advantage over the Wolverines at the midway point. The Wolverines outscored the Huskies 40-34 in the second half.

"We played at the level we necessary to win a game tonight, but we just came up short in the end," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "Pillager shot lights out in the first half and we were able to chip away at the lead in the second half, but came up short."

WDC's Noah Ross left everyone in the dust with a 39-point shooting night. Ross converted on seven of his eight three-point attempts.

"Noah had a very memorable performance as it seemed like he couldn't miss," Tumberg said. "He has been our guy to lean on for scoring this year and he has continued to be reliable."

Backing up Ross was Dacotah Mittag with a 21-point performance.

The Wolverines shot 48 percent from the field and canned 10 of 21 treys. The WDC crew shot a superb 88 percent at the foul line going 17 for 19.

Braeden Wangsness and Ridge Hunstad both netted 17 for Pillager. Tanner Swenson tacked up 15. Damian Fink and Ryan Foehrenbacher came up with 13 apiece. The Huskies connected on 51 percent of their 68 floor shots.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (77)

Bereket Loer 6, Jonathan Pantages 5, Matt Goeden 2, Noah Ross 39, Ryan Anderson 4, Dacotah Mittag 21. Totals: 15/10 17-19 77

PILLAGER (80)

Braeden Wangsness 17, Ridge Hunstad 17, Damian Fink 13, Tanner Swenson 15, Joshua Doss 5, Ryan Foehrenbacher 13. 31/4 6-11 80

WDC 37 40 - 77

Pillager 46 34 - 80