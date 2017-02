Trojans stick Wolverines with 46-18 setback

Five WDC wrestlers triumphed. Mason Snyder topped Timmy Boone 4-0 at 113 to open the scoring for the Wolverines. Jayson Young moved up to the 126-pound bracket where he used a late takedown to defeat Hunter Anderson 7-5.

Carter Wright stopped a string of four straight victories by the Trojans at 160 with a third period takedown to post an 8-7 win over Preston Snobl.

Tyler Wheeler notched a 6-0 shutout victory at 170 over Xavier Kadrmas. Steven Erkebrack racked up WDC's final win by forfeit at 182.

The Trojans collected a 21-10 win in JV action. Winning their matches for WDC were Braeden Sibert at 126 and Mitchell Haman at 126.

Barnesville 46,

Wadena-Deer Creek 18

106: Noah Krump (B) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Timmy Boone (B) 4-0

120: Chase Brenner (B) won by forfeit

126: Jayson Young (WDC) dec. Hunter Anderson (B) 7-5

132: Caleb Stetz (B) major dec. Alex Anderson (WDC) 11-0

138: Tanner Kadrmas (B) pinned Beau Breuer (WDC) :40

145: Brady Tweeton (B) dec. Blaine Snyder (WDC) 3-0

152: Brady Martz (B) dec. Cody Wheeler (WDC) 6-2

160: Carter Wright (WDC) dec. Preston Snobl (B) 8-7

170: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) dec. Xavier Kadrmas (B) 6-0

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) won by forfeit

195: Kieran Johnson (B) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) 1:15

220: Jackson Poepping (B) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 1:06

285: Bradey Berg (B) won by forfeit