Pirates keep rolling with 75-56 win

Nathan Sabinash led the Pirates with a double-double night that included 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Brownlow and Mac Schluttner netted 15 points apiece.

The Pirates had a strong night at the free throw stripe where they converted on 21 of their 30 attempts.

Sam Fisher was Henning's top scorer with 16 points. Jacob Quam tallied 13.

The Pirates won for the sixth straight time to push their season record to 13-5.

Verndale will tangle with New York Mills Thursday in a PRC game set for 8 p.m. in Mills.

VERNDALE (75)

Kyle Schmitz 8, Luke Weniger 8, Mac Schluttner 15, Jordan Brownlow 15, Nathan Sabinash 16, Andrew Barrett 6, Dan Deppa 2, Tyler Willis 5. Totals: 21/4 21-30 75

HENNING (53)

Isaac Fisher 2, Sam Fisher 16, Bryce Rach 8, Dylan Trana 3, Jon Eckhoff 4, Adam Lange 7, Jacob Quam 13. Totals: 20/3 4-10 53

Henning 21 32 - 53

Verndale 33 42 - 75

Verndale 57, B-H 46

Nathan Sabinash canned 19 points Tuesday as the Pirates overpowered the Bears in a Park Region Conference showdown.

The Pirates pushed their conference record to 9-1 and posted their 13th win in 18 games.

Kyle Schmitz, Luke Weniger and Mac Schluttner combined for 27 tallies.

Austin Mattson and Jerry Lamb led the Bears with 12. Luke Follmer was held to four points.

VERNDALE (57)

Taylor Willis 5, Kyle Schmitz 9, Luke Weniger 9, Mac Schluttner 9, Jordan Brownlow 4, Nathan Sabinash 19, Tyler Willis 2.

BERTHA-HEWITT (46)

Austin Mattson 12, William Harren 5, Luke Follmer 4, Charles Bakken 3, Jerry Lamb 12, Brett Jansen 8.

Verndale 25 32 - 57

Bertha-Hewitt 18 28 - 46