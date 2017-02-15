Bowling Scores - Feb. 16 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Wadena Lanes - 92
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 76.5
Hunkes Transfer - 72.5
Central MN Credit Union - 70
MN Valley Irrigation - 60.5
Samuelson Laney - 60.5
Sundby Trailer Sales - 59
The Fun Team - 57
Gene's Team - 50.5
Star Bank - 44.5
Certified Auto Repair - 40
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 37
High Team Series: Samuelson Laney - 2766
High Team Game: Samuelson Laney - 1026
High Individual Men's Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 717
Ryan Tichy - 704
Scott Gaudette - 668
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Lugert - 563
Anna Almer - 554
Sherrie Tuttle - 541
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental 8 - 0
MN Valley Irrigation 7.5 - 0.5
City Dray 6 - 2
DJ's Powerhouse 5 - 3
Wadena VFW 4 - 4
Wadena Asphalt 3 - 5
Wadena State Bank 3 - 5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 2 - 6
Schuller Family Funeral Home 1 - 7
Schmitty Music & Vending .5 - 7.5
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1809
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 619
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 622
Kaitlin Dunrud - 620
Anna Almer - 553
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 248
Ruth Lugert - 237
Brenda Holmes - 202
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 14 - 2
Lund Boats 13 - 3
Lyles Shoes 10 - 6
Moench Body Shop 8 - 8
Greimans 6 - 10
Wadena State Bank 5 - 11
Central MN Credit Union 5 - 11
Ghost 3 - 13
High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2233
High Team Game: Lund Boats - 849
High Individual Series:
Dawn Wirth - 597
Ruth Ramsay - 560
Lisa Rudolph - 558
High Individual Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 258
Dawn Wirth - 228
Kaitlin Dunrud - 221
Tuesday
Twilite
Time Jewelry 11 - 5
Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 6
Whiskey Creek Saloon 10 - 6
Elks 9 - 7
1st National Bank 8.5 - 7.5
Ghost 8 - 8
Hometown Crafts 7 - 9
Pro Dairy 6 - 10
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 5.5 - 10.5
Bulldog Pro Shop 5 - 11
High Team Series: Berzerkerz Molkky - 1941
High Team Game: Berzerkerz Molkky - 694
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 687
Ron Koskiniemi - 686
Scott Sweere - 651
High Individual Games:
Ron Koskiniemi - 258
Scott Petersen - 246
Shane Alwin - 241
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 15 - 1
Spectrum Marketing 11 - 5
Staples Vet Clinic 10 - 6
Lefty's 6 - 10
Ted & Gens 4 - 12
Ghost 2 - 14
High Team Series: Ted & Gens - 1688
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 623
High Individual Series:
Judy Tiede - 531
Ruth Lugert - 529
Deb Pundt - 482
High Individual Games:
Judy Tiede - 189
Deb Pundt - 189
Ruth Lugert - 179
City
RK Plumbing 158 - 82
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 136 - 104
Brasel Construction 126.5 - 113.5
Prairie Lakes Seed 126 - 114
Ottertail Aggregate 121.5 - 118.5
Spare Me 117 - 123
Wadena Lanes 113 - 127
MN Valley Irrigation 112.5 - 127.5
Napa 111 - 129
Certified Auto Repair 108.5 - 131.5
Oakwood Supper Club 107.5 - 132.5
Team Industries 102.5 - 137.5
High Team Series: Team Industries - 3444
High Team Game: Team Industries - 1233
High Individual Series:
Mark Rolloff - 697
Scott Petersen - 676
Scott Gaudette - 663
High Individual Games:
Ryan Eichens - 267
Scott Petersen - 252
Joe Forys - 247
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Bluffton Hardware 19.5 - 8.5
KLN 13.5 - 14.5
Mike's Pro Shop 13 - 15
Blue Ballers 10 - 18
High Team Series: Bluffton Hardware - 2400
High Team Game: KLN - 829
High Individual Men's Series:
Josh Sweere - 682
Joey Price - 620
Gordy Sharp - 604
High Individual Women's Series:
Sherye Clancy - 552
Kristen Lintner - 520
Kaitlin Dunrud - 507