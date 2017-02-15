Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bowling Scores - Feb. 16 edition

    By bhansel Today at 9:38 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Wadena Lanes - 92

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 76.5

    Hunkes Transfer - 72.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 70

    MN Valley Irrigation - 60.5

    Samuelson Laney - 60.5

    Sundby Trailer Sales - 59

    The Fun Team - 57

    Gene's Team - 50.5

    Star Bank - 44.5

    Certified Auto Repair - 40

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 37

    High Team Series: Samuelson Laney - 2766

    High Team Game: Samuelson Laney - 1026

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 717

    Ryan Tichy - 704

    Scott Gaudette - 668

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 563

    Anna Almer - 554

    Sherrie Tuttle - 541

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental 8 - 0

    MN Valley Irrigation 7.5 - 0.5

    City Dray 6 - 2

    DJ's Powerhouse 5 - 3

    Wadena VFW 4 - 4

    Wadena Asphalt 3 - 5

    Wadena State Bank 3 - 5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 2 - 6

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 1 - 7

    Schmitty Music & Vending .5 - 7.5

    High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1809

    High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 619

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 622

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 620

    Anna Almer - 553

    High Individual Games:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 248

    Ruth Lugert - 237

    Brenda Holmes - 202

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 14 - 2

    Lund Boats 13 - 3

    Lyles Shoes 10 - 6

    Moench Body Shop 8 - 8

    Greimans 6 - 10

    Wadena State Bank 5 - 11

    Central MN Credit Union 5 - 11

    Ghost 3 - 13

    High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2233

    High Team Game: Lund Boats - 849

    High Individual Series:

    Dawn Wirth - 597

    Ruth Ramsay - 560

    Lisa Rudolph - 558

    High Individual Games:

    Lisa Rudolph - 258

    Dawn Wirth - 228

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 221

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Time Jewelry 11 - 5

    Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 6

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 10 - 6

    Elks 9 - 7

    1st National Bank 8.5 - 7.5

    Ghost 8 - 8

    Hometown Crafts 7 - 9

    Pro Dairy 6 - 10

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 5.5 - 10.5

    Bulldog Pro Shop 5 - 11

    High Team Series: Berzerkerz Molkky - 1941

    High Team Game: Berzerkerz Molkky - 694

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 687

    Ron Koskiniemi - 686

    Scott Sweere - 651

    High Individual Games:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 258

    Scott Petersen - 246

    Shane Alwin - 241

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 15 - 1

    Spectrum Marketing 11 - 5

    Staples Vet Clinic 10 - 6

    Lefty's 6 - 10

    Ted & Gens 4 - 12

    Ghost 2 - 14

    High Team Series: Ted & Gens - 1688

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 623

    High Individual Series:

    Judy Tiede - 531

    Ruth Lugert - 529

    Deb Pundt - 482

    High Individual Games:

    Judy Tiede - 189

    Deb Pundt - 189

    Ruth Lugert - 179

    City

    RK Plumbing 158 - 82

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 136 - 104

    Brasel Construction 126.5 - 113.5

    Prairie Lakes Seed 126 - 114

    Ottertail Aggregate 121.5 - 118.5

    Spare Me 117 - 123

    Wadena Lanes 113 - 127

    MN Valley Irrigation 112.5 - 127.5

    Napa 111 - 129

    Certified Auto Repair 108.5 - 131.5

    Oakwood Supper Club 107.5 - 132.5

    Team Industries 102.5 - 137.5

    High Team Series: Team Industries - 3444

    High Team Game: Team Industries - 1233

    High Individual Series:

    Mark Rolloff - 697

    Scott Petersen - 676

    Scott Gaudette - 663

    High Individual Games:

    Ryan Eichens - 267

    Scott Petersen - 252

    Joe Forys - 247

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Bluffton Hardware 19.5 - 8.5

    KLN 13.5 - 14.5

    Mike's Pro Shop 13 - 15

    Blue Ballers 10 - 18

    High Team Series: Bluffton Hardware - 2400

    High Team Game: KLN - 829

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Josh Sweere - 682

    Joey Price - 620

    Gordy Sharp - 604

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Sherye Clancy - 552

    Kristen Lintner - 520

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 507

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
    Advertisement
    randomness