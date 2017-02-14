Four WDC icemen among Section 6A leaders

Junior Jake Dykhoff was fourth in the Section 6A scoring race. Dykhoff scored 27 goals and added 22 assists for 49 points. Sophomore Max Phillips was tied for eighth with Sartell’s Jack Hennemann and Spencer Meier. Phillips came up with 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points.

Junior Preston Warren placed 12th in Section 6A with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points. Warren was also tied for second in short-handed goals (4) with Alexandria's Ben Doherty.

The Section 6A playoffs are slated to begin Saturday. The Section 6A seedings will be determined Wednesday.

Section 6A Standings

(Feb. 13)

St. Cloud Cathedral 7-0-2

Sartell 7-2-0

Alexandria 6-3-1

Fergus Falls 5-5-0

Little Falls 5-6-0

Wadena-Deer Creek 3-4-0

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2-5-0

Prairie Centre 2-6-0

River Lakes 2-8-0