Steven Hauschka, who did the place-kicking for Seattle this past season, is a free agent and struggled a bit in 2016. He was 33 of 37 on field-goal attempts but missed six of 35 extra-point kicks.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Hauschka "had gotten into a little stink with kicking the extra points."

However, Hauschka owns the third-best field goal percentage in NFL history (87.2).

Walsh was 12 of 16 on field goals and 15 of 19 on extra points last season before being released by the Vikings.

During his five seasons with the Vikings, Walsh, 27, converted 133 of his 158 field goals (84.2 percent) with a career-long of 56 yards.