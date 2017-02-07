Dague carries Hornets past Wolverines

Dague poured in 32 points for the Hornets, who won for the sixth time in seven games and improved their season mark to 14-6. The Hornets climbed to 6-5 in the tight Park Region Conference race. Henning is one of five PRC teams with a winning conference record.

"Dague is a very good player...offensively and defensively," WDC head coach Tori Ehlert said. "She attacked the basket well and we couldn't slow her down. She anticipated well on defense and was able to get easy baskets because of that."

Dague was 15 of 26 on field goal attempts.

Paige Wallevand backed up Dague with a 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Casey Volkmann and Kennedy Gravelle led the Wolverines with 12 and 11 points respectively. Nine players figured in WDC's scoring.

"In order for us to be in games, we need scoring from everyone and that's what we stress," Ehlert said.

The Hornets took a whopping 73 shots from the field while Wolverines put up 63 shots.

The Wolverines dropped to 3-8 in the PRC and 6-15 overall.

The Wolverines will host Pillager Thursday in a Park Region tilt.

HENNING (69)

Val Weller 1, Madison Cichy 4, Ellie Dague 32, Molly Cordes 3, Sydney Eckhoff 1, Abi Eckhoff 6, Paige Wallevand 15, Lydia Hansen 5. Totals: 26/2 9-13 69

WADENA-DEER CREEK (49)

Ashley Adams 2, Laura Krause 4, Casey Volkmann 12, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 6, Kennedy Gravelle 11, Rachel Schwartz 4, Madison Packer 4, Mackenzie Carsten 4. Totals: 15/3 10-13 49

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 23 - 49

Henning 38 31 - 69

Fouls: Henning 15, WDC 12

WDC 60, Bertha-Hewitt 40

The Wolverines jumped back into the win column Tuesday with a Park Region Conference win over the Bears.

The two clubs were tied 26-26 at the half but the Wolverines dominated of the second half 34-14.

Casey Volkmann paced the Wolverines with 13 points. Kennedy Gravelle netted 10. Nine players contributed to WDC's scoring.

Bertha-Hewitt's Allysa Kimber led all scorers with 17 tallies.

Both clubs pulled down 34 rebounds. Hailey Wiederich and Kirsten Finn led the Wolverines with seven and six rebounds apiece. Kimber led the Bears with nine. Erica VanDenheuvel and Jade Christl collected eight apiece.

The victory gave the Wolverines a 6-14 record overall and a 3-7 record in the conference. The Bears dropped to 2-14 overall and 0-10 in the PRC.

BERTHA-HEWITT (40)

Allysa Kimber 17, Kaija Weishalla 9, Madelline Becker 4, Erica VanDenheuvel 1, Jade Christl 4, Whitney Messer 4. Totals: 7/5 10-22 40

WADENA-DEER CREEK (60)

MacKenzie Salge 1, Ashley Adams 3, Casey Volkmann 13, Kirsten Finn 7, Hailey Wiederich 5, Kennedy Gravelle 10, Rachel Schwartz 8, Mackenzie Carsten 7, Laura Krause 6. Totals: 21/5 3-8 60

Bertha-Hewitt 26 14 - 40

Wadena-Deer Creek 26 34 - 60

Fouls: B-H 5, WDC 16