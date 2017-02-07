Rested Wolverines stick Hornets with 76-56 defeat

"The boys played well," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "We had a week to get ready for them and now we look down the home stretch of our season."

The Wolverines improved to 9-7 overall and 5-4 in the PRC.

Noah Ross paced the Wolverines with 25 points. Dactoah Mittag came up with 15 points and 13 boards. Ryan Anderson tacked up 10 points. The Wolverines had a good all around shooting night as they converted on 45 percent of their field goals and 75 percent of their free throws. The Wolverines have the best scoring average in the conference - a 66.9 mark.

Jacob Quam reached double figures for Henning with a 16-point night.

The Hornets fell to 3-14 overall and 0-9 in conference play.

The Wolverines are slated to host conference foe Menahga Friday. Tumberg will take his club to Fargo Saturday for a 5 p.m. game with Breckenridge.

HENNING (56)

Parker Fraki 2, Blake Wallevand 5, Isaac Fisher 6, Sam Fisher 9, Bryce Rach 5, Jon Eckhoff 6, Adam Lange 7, Jacob Quam 16. Totals: 20/1 13-18 56

WADENA-DEER CREEK (76)

Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 3, Matt Goeden 1, Thomas Quincer 8, Noah Ross 25, Alexander Burckhard 3, Ryan Anderson 10, Dacotah Mittag 15, Henry Fitzsimmons 2. Totals: Totals: 23/6 12-16 76

Henning 32 24 - 56

WDC 43 33 - 76