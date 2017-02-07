Sabinash propels Pirates past Braves

Joining Sabinash with a double-double was Mac Schluttner who tacked up 10 points to go along with his 11 rebounds. Kyle Schmitz canned 11 points. The Pirates made 30 of their 59 floor shots for a 51 percent clip.

"I think we are finding our best rotation," Verndale head coach Jordan Hinkle said. "We struggled for a week in January where offensively I thought the combinations on the floor were off and that is something that needed to be figured out immediately."

Hinkle saw his players settling for good, but not great shots, earlier in the season.

"The past few games our offensive movement has been great and we have shared the ball extremely well," Hinkle said. "Against Menahga we scored 16 out of our first 21 offensive possessions with all but three points coming from the lane."

Kirby Hrdlicka's 16 points led the Braves, who shot a weak 32 percent on their home court.

The Verndale crew won for the fourth straight time to improve their PRC mark to 8-1 and their overall record to 12-5.

The Pirates will host Henning Friday in a PRC game.

VERNDALE (65)

Taylor Willis 8, Kyle Schmitz 11, Luke Weniger 2, Mac Schluttner 10, Jordan Brownlow 2, Nathan Sabinash 20, Andrew Barrett 4, Dan Deppa 2, Tyler Willis 6. Totals: 29/1 4-9 65

MENAHGA (40)

Damon Howard 6, Zach Floyd 2, Alan Pietila 2, Luke Wurdock 5, Kirby Hrdlicka 16, Owen Anderson 6, Tristan Aho 3. Totals: 13/3 5-10 40

Verndale 37 28 - 65

Menahga 19 21 - 40

Fouls: Verndale 11, Menahga 10

Verndale 76, Upsala 39

The streaking Pirates shot 51 percent from the field in smothering Upsala Tuesday on the Verndale court.

Jordan Hinkle's club reeled off their seventh win in a row and pushed their season mark to 11-5.

Jordan Brownlow was high point man for the Pirates with 15. Kyle Schmitz and Mac Schluttner backed him up with 13 and 11 points respectively. The Pirates made 29 of their 56 floor shots.

Halftime found the Pirates with a 41-17 cushion.

Riley Johnson netted 15 points for the Cardinals. Jordan Kiley chipped in with 11. The Cards shot a cool 31 percent from the field.

UPSALA (39)

Alex Thieschafer 8, Bennett Westrich 2, Myron Ripplinger 3, Jorgan Kiley 11, Riley Johnson 15. Totals: 8/7 2-3 39

VERNDALE (76)

Taylor Willis 2, Kyle Schmitz 13, Luke Weniger 9, Mac Schluttner 11, Jordan Brownlow 15, Skylar Goddard 4, Nathan Sabinash 7, Andrew Barrett 6, Dan Deppa 2, Tyler Willis 5, Carter Schmitz 2. Totals: 24/5 23-21 76

Upsala 17 22 - 39

Verndale 41 35 - 76