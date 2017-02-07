Pirates see PRC winning streak end at six

Megan Hendrickson and Cierra Ahlf backed up Peterson with 11 points apiece. The Braves shot 45 percent from the field and did a nice job at the free throw line where they made 18 of 24 shots for a 75 percent clip.

Shania Glenz led the Pirates with 14 tallies and Jordan Carr added 11. The Pirates made only 25 percent of their field goal attempts.

The Pirates trailed the Braves by only four points at the midway point, 29-25, but saw their offense falter in the second half as the Braves held them to 14 points.

Verndale fell to 12-7 overall and 7-4 in the conference race.

The Pirates will host Bertha-Hewitt Thursday.

MENAHGA (56)

Megan Hendrickson 11, Aimee Lake 2, Cierra Ahlf 11, Alyssa Peterson 21. Totals: 16/2 18-24 56

VERNDALE (39)

Morgan Glenz 9, Alexys Thompson 1, Katie Johnson 2, Danica Gilb 2, Jordan Carr 11, Shania Glenz 14. Totals: 12/1 12-23 39

Verndale 25 14 - 39

Menahga 29 27 - 56

Verndale 38, Pillager 34

The Pirates kept their Park Region Conference title hopes alive in a defensive battle at Pillager

Verndale controlled the first half 19-13 but the Huskies threatened in the second half with a 21-point offensive effort.

Jordan Carr and Morgan Glenz paced a balanced Verndale scoring effort with eight and seven points apiece.

Gabby Martin was Pillager's top scorer with 13 points. Bethany Gielow came up with 11. The Huskies got scoring from only four of their players.

The Pirates, who have won nine of their last 10 games, improved to 12-6 overall and 7-3 in the conference. The Huskies lost for the sixth time in 19 games. Five of their losses have been to conference foes.

VERNDALE (38)

Morgan Glenz 7, Haley Youngbauer 5, Alexys Thompson 4, Katie Johnson 2, Danica Gilb 2, Jordan Carr 8, Shania Glenz 5, Claudia Quera 5.

PILLAGER (34)

Gabby Martin 13, Hailea Books 8, Bethany Gielow 11, Vanessa Peterson 2.

Verndale 19 19 - 38

Pillager 13 21 - 34