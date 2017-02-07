Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Five Musketeers win PRC championship matches

    By bhansel Today at 12:29 p.m.

    Five Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie wrestlers captured individual championship honors Saturday in the 48th annual Park Region Conference Tournament at Parkers Prairie.

    Winning their weight classes were Quin Kern (106), Zack Waln (170), Holt Truax (182), Ethan Kimber (220) and Craig Orlando (285).

    Kern met West Central Area's Jordan Lohse in the 106 finals and posted a 14-2 major decision.

    Waln proved to be the top wrestler at 170 where he blanked WCA standout Levi Larkin 5-0. Truax defeated Wadena-Deer Creek's Steven Erkenbrack with a pin at the 5:19 mark of their 182-pound battle.

    Kimber proved himself again at 220 where he overcame Royalton-Upsala's Jason Kasella 15-7. Orlando was the tournament's top man at 285 with a pin of R.J. Ehlert at 3:21.

    The Musketeers placed third in the nine-team tournament with 143.5 points. West Central Area and Royalton-Upsala claimed top honors.

    The Section 8AA team wrestling tournament is set Feb. 18 in Thief River Falls. The Section 8AA Individual Tournament will be held Feb. 24-25 in Fergus Falls.

    Park Region Conference Tournament

    Team

    West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 215, Royalton/Upsala 151.5, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 143.5, Otter Tail Central 141, Wadena-Deer Creek 105.5, LPGE-Browerville 105, United North Central 97.5, New York Mills 95.5, Osakis 79

    Individual

    106

    Championship

    Quin Kern (BHV/PP) major dec. Jordan Lohse (WCA) 14-2

    Third Place

    Sam Costanzo (R/U) dec. Hayden Hart (OTC) 3-2

    113

    Championship

    Ben Naddy (OTC) pinned Mason Snyder (WDC) 2:47

    Third Place

    Mason Gode (LPGE/BR) dec. Kaleb Getz (WCA) 7-3

    120

    Championship

    Drake Swanson (WCA) pinned Seth Johnson (OS) 2:26

    Third Place

    Brady Conrad (R/U) dec. Marc Hendricks (OTC) 6-3

    126

    Championship

    Jake Nohre (WCA) dec. Nate Hart (OTC) 13-7

    Third Place

    Ben Johnson (UNC) dec. Chase Godel (WDC) 8-2

    132

    Championship

    Gage Zieske (OS) dec. Jackson Held (R/U) 9-7

    Third Place

    Mathew Frost (NYM) pinned Ted Stacey (LPGE/BR) 1:47

    138

    Championship

    Michael Petron (R/U) dec. Austin Bacon (UNC) 6-5

    Third Place

    Zane Swanson (OTC) dec. Austin Carr (LPGR/BR) 7-2

    145

    Championship

    Kaden Spindler (WCA) pinned Dylan Fischer (NYM) 4:54

    Third Place

    Blaine Snyder (WDC) dec. Caleb Pesta (LPGE/BR) 4-0

    152

    Championship

    Keaton Long (WCA) dec. Colton Waldvogel (OS) 3-1

    Third Place

    Cade LaCoe (UNC) pinned Cody Wheeler (WDC) 4:58

    160

    Championship

    Tyler Onstad (WCA) pinned Ty Held (R/U) :59

    Third Place

    Toby Hintzman (UNC) dec. Carter Wright (WDC) 6-0

    170

    Championship

    Zack Waln (BHV/PP) dec. Levi Larkin (WCA) 5-0

    Third Place

    Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Johnny Flynn (NYM) 3:42

    182

    Championship

    Holt Truax (BHV/PP) pinned Steve Erkenbrack (WDC) 5:19

    Third Place

    Dalton Louden (R/U) dec. Keegan Cavallero (LPGE/BR) 6-1

    195

    Championship

    Jake Erckenbrack (NYM) major dec. Ramon Lopez-Moen (OTC) 22-9

    Third Place

    Levi Line (LPGE/BR) dec. Tanner Weaver (R/U) 8-7

    220

    Championship

    Ethan Kimber (BHV/PP) major dec. Jason Kasella (R/U) 15-7

    Third Place

    Brock Kako (UNC) dec. Mason Nibbe (WCA)

    285

    Championship

    Craig Orlando (BHV/PP) pinned R.J. Ehlert (OTC) 3:21

    Third Place

    Jett Saewert (NYM) pinned Zach Mattson (WCA) 2:38

    Explore related topics:sportsBhvpp wrestling
    Advertisement