Five Musketeers win PRC championship matches
Five Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie wrestlers captured individual championship honors Saturday in the 48th annual Park Region Conference Tournament at Parkers Prairie.
Winning their weight classes were Quin Kern (106), Zack Waln (170), Holt Truax (182), Ethan Kimber (220) and Craig Orlando (285).
Kern met West Central Area's Jordan Lohse in the 106 finals and posted a 14-2 major decision.
Waln proved to be the top wrestler at 170 where he blanked WCA standout Levi Larkin 5-0. Truax defeated Wadena-Deer Creek's Steven Erkenbrack with a pin at the 5:19 mark of their 182-pound battle.
Kimber proved himself again at 220 where he overcame Royalton-Upsala's Jason Kasella 15-7. Orlando was the tournament's top man at 285 with a pin of R.J. Ehlert at 3:21.
The Musketeers placed third in the nine-team tournament with 143.5 points. West Central Area and Royalton-Upsala claimed top honors.
The Section 8AA team wrestling tournament is set Feb. 18 in Thief River Falls. The Section 8AA Individual Tournament will be held Feb. 24-25 in Fergus Falls.
Park Region Conference Tournament
Team
West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 215, Royalton/Upsala 151.5, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 143.5, Otter Tail Central 141, Wadena-Deer Creek 105.5, LPGE-Browerville 105, United North Central 97.5, New York Mills 95.5, Osakis 79
Individual
106
Championship
Quin Kern (BHV/PP) major dec. Jordan Lohse (WCA) 14-2
Third Place
Sam Costanzo (R/U) dec. Hayden Hart (OTC) 3-2
113
Championship
Ben Naddy (OTC) pinned Mason Snyder (WDC) 2:47
Third Place
Mason Gode (LPGE/BR) dec. Kaleb Getz (WCA) 7-3
120
Championship
Drake Swanson (WCA) pinned Seth Johnson (OS) 2:26
Third Place
Brady Conrad (R/U) dec. Marc Hendricks (OTC) 6-3
126
Championship
Jake Nohre (WCA) dec. Nate Hart (OTC) 13-7
Third Place
Ben Johnson (UNC) dec. Chase Godel (WDC) 8-2
132
Championship
Gage Zieske (OS) dec. Jackson Held (R/U) 9-7
Third Place
Mathew Frost (NYM) pinned Ted Stacey (LPGE/BR) 1:47
138
Championship
Michael Petron (R/U) dec. Austin Bacon (UNC) 6-5
Third Place
Zane Swanson (OTC) dec. Austin Carr (LPGR/BR) 7-2
145
Championship
Kaden Spindler (WCA) pinned Dylan Fischer (NYM) 4:54
Third Place
Blaine Snyder (WDC) dec. Caleb Pesta (LPGE/BR) 4-0
152
Championship
Keaton Long (WCA) dec. Colton Waldvogel (OS) 3-1
Third Place
Cade LaCoe (UNC) pinned Cody Wheeler (WDC) 4:58
160
Championship
Tyler Onstad (WCA) pinned Ty Held (R/U) :59
Third Place
Toby Hintzman (UNC) dec. Carter Wright (WDC) 6-0
170
Championship
Zack Waln (BHV/PP) dec. Levi Larkin (WCA) 5-0
Third Place
Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Johnny Flynn (NYM) 3:42
182
Championship
Holt Truax (BHV/PP) pinned Steve Erkenbrack (WDC) 5:19
Third Place
Dalton Louden (R/U) dec. Keegan Cavallero (LPGE/BR) 6-1
195
Championship
Jake Erckenbrack (NYM) major dec. Ramon Lopez-Moen (OTC) 22-9
Third Place
Levi Line (LPGE/BR) dec. Tanner Weaver (R/U) 8-7
220
Championship
Ethan Kimber (BHV/PP) major dec. Jason Kasella (R/U) 15-7
Third Place
Brock Kako (UNC) dec. Mason Nibbe (WCA)
285
Championship
Craig Orlando (BHV/PP) pinned R.J. Ehlert (OTC) 3:21
Third Place
Jett Saewert (NYM) pinned Zach Mattson (WCA) 2:38