Five Musketeers win PRC championship matches

Winning their weight classes were Quin Kern (106), Zack Waln (170), Holt Truax (182), Ethan Kimber (220) and Craig Orlando (285).

Kern met West Central Area's Jordan Lohse in the 106 finals and posted a 14-2 major decision.

Waln proved to be the top wrestler at 170 where he blanked WCA standout Levi Larkin 5-0. Truax defeated Wadena-Deer Creek's Steven Erkenbrack with a pin at the 5:19 mark of their 182-pound battle.

Kimber proved himself again at 220 where he overcame Royalton-Upsala's Jason Kasella 15-7. Orlando was the tournament's top man at 285 with a pin of R.J. Ehlert at 3:21.

The Musketeers placed third in the nine-team tournament with 143.5 points. West Central Area and Royalton-Upsala claimed top honors.

The Section 8AA team wrestling tournament is set Feb. 18 in Thief River Falls. The Section 8AA Individual Tournament will be held Feb. 24-25 in Fergus Falls.

Park Region Conference Tournament

Team

West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 215, Royalton/Upsala 151.5, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 143.5, Otter Tail Central 141, Wadena-Deer Creek 105.5, LPGE-Browerville 105, United North Central 97.5, New York Mills 95.5, Osakis 79

Individual

106

Championship

Quin Kern (BHV/PP) major dec. Jordan Lohse (WCA) 14-2

Third Place

Sam Costanzo (R/U) dec. Hayden Hart (OTC) 3-2

113

Championship

Ben Naddy (OTC) pinned Mason Snyder (WDC) 2:47

Third Place

Mason Gode (LPGE/BR) dec. Kaleb Getz (WCA) 7-3

120

Championship

Drake Swanson (WCA) pinned Seth Johnson (OS) 2:26

Third Place

Brady Conrad (R/U) dec. Marc Hendricks (OTC) 6-3

126

Championship

Jake Nohre (WCA) dec. Nate Hart (OTC) 13-7

Third Place

Ben Johnson (UNC) dec. Chase Godel (WDC) 8-2

132

Championship

Gage Zieske (OS) dec. Jackson Held (R/U) 9-7

Third Place

Mathew Frost (NYM) pinned Ted Stacey (LPGE/BR) 1:47

138

Championship

Michael Petron (R/U) dec. Austin Bacon (UNC) 6-5

Third Place

Zane Swanson (OTC) dec. Austin Carr (LPGR/BR) 7-2

145

Championship

Kaden Spindler (WCA) pinned Dylan Fischer (NYM) 4:54

Third Place

Blaine Snyder (WDC) dec. Caleb Pesta (LPGE/BR) 4-0

152

Championship

Keaton Long (WCA) dec. Colton Waldvogel (OS) 3-1

Third Place

Cade LaCoe (UNC) pinned Cody Wheeler (WDC) 4:58

160

Championship

Tyler Onstad (WCA) pinned Ty Held (R/U) :59

Third Place

Toby Hintzman (UNC) dec. Carter Wright (WDC) 6-0

170

Championship

Zack Waln (BHV/PP) dec. Levi Larkin (WCA) 5-0

Third Place

Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Johnny Flynn (NYM) 3:42

182

Championship

Holt Truax (BHV/PP) pinned Steve Erkenbrack (WDC) 5:19

Third Place

Dalton Louden (R/U) dec. Keegan Cavallero (LPGE/BR) 6-1

195

Championship

Jake Erckenbrack (NYM) major dec. Ramon Lopez-Moen (OTC) 22-9

Third Place

Levi Line (LPGE/BR) dec. Tanner Weaver (R/U) 8-7

220

Championship

Ethan Kimber (BHV/PP) major dec. Jason Kasella (R/U) 15-7

Third Place

Brock Kako (UNC) dec. Mason Nibbe (WCA)

285

Championship

Craig Orlando (BHV/PP) pinned R.J. Ehlert (OTC) 3:21

Third Place

Jett Saewert (NYM) pinned Zach Mattson (WCA) 2:38