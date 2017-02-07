Bowling scores - Feb. 9 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Wadena Lanes - 77
Hunkes Transfer - 66.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 63.5
Central MN Credit Union - 53
Sundby's Trailer Sales - 52.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 51.5
The Fun Team - 46
Certified Auto Repair - 39
Samuelson Laney - 38.5
Gene's Team - 33
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 29
Star Bank - 26.5
High Team Series: The Fun Team - 2728
High Team Game: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 961
High Individual Men's Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 636
Bill Poppe - 629
Terry Selander - 611
High Individual Women's Series:
Dawn Larson - 546
Ruth Ramsay - 532
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 527
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental incomplete
City Dray 29 - 15
Wadena VFW 28 - 16
Wadena Asphalt incomplete
DJ's Powerhouse 25 - 19
Schmitty Music & Vending 21.5 - 22.5
Keith Waln Heating & Air 20 - 24
MN Valley Irrigation 18.5 - 25.5
Wadena State Bank 14 - 30
Schuller Family Funeral Home 9 - 35
High Team Series: City Dray - 1698
High Team Game: City Dray - 613
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 590
Brenda Holmes - 587
Anna Almer - 583
High Individual Games:
Ruth Ramsay - 237
Brenda Holmes - 236
Anna Almer - 213
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 11 - 1
Lund Boats 10 - 2
Lyles Shoes 7 - 5
Moench Body Shop 7 - 5
Wadena State Bank 4 - 8
Greimans 4 - 8
Central MN Credit Union 3 - 9
Ghost 2 - 10
High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 2254
High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 823
High Individual Series:
Brittany Eliason - 591
Ruth Ramsay - 570
Lisa Rudolph - 566
High Individual Games:
Brittany Eliasion - 255
Dawn Wirth - 245
Ruth Ramsay - 222
Judy Tiede - 222
Tuesday
Twilite
Elks 9 - 3
Time Jewelry 7 - 5
Berzerkerz Molkky 7 - 5
Whiskey Creek Saloon 7 - 5
Ghost 7 - 5
1st National Bank 6.5 - 5.5
Pro Dairy 5 - 7
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 4.5 - 7.5
Hometown Crafts 4 - 8
Bulldog Pro Shop 3 - 9
High Team Series: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 1956
High Team Game: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 702
High Individual Series:
Scott Sweere - 674
Scott Petersen - 655
Don Krack - 645
High Individual Games:
Ron Koskiniemi - 260
Scott Petersen - 238
Dale Miller - 236
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 12 - 0
Spectrum Marketing 10 - 2
Staples Vet Clinic 9 - 3
Lefty's 3 - 9
Ted & Gens 1 - 11
Ghost 1 - 11
High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1686
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 641
High Individual Series:
Tia Freitag - 620
Marge Harrison - 539
Judy Tiede - 495
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 279
Marge Harrison - 201
Judy Tiede - 198
City
RK Plumbing 146 - 64
Ottertail Aggregate 118.5 - 91.5
Brasel Construction 117.5 - 92.5
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 111 - 99
Napa 106 - 104
Prairie Lakes Seed 105 - 105
MN Valley Irrigation 102.5 - 107.5
Wadena Lanes 102 - 108
Spare Me 98 - 112
Oakwood Supper Club 89.5 - 120.5
Team Industries - 82.5 - 127.5
Certified Auto Repair 81.5 - 128.5
High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 3599
High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1288
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 727
Doug Brueske - 719
Scott Sweere - 718
Josh Sweere - 701
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 299
Doug Brueske - 278
Scott Gaudette - 268
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Bluffton Hardware 15.5 - 8.5
Mike's Pro Shop 13 - 11
KLN 11.5 - 12.5
Blue Ballers 8 - 16
High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2282
High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 844
High Individual Men's Series:
Joey Price - 599
Josh Sweere - 594
Dustin Tigges - 566
High Individual Women's Series:
Tina Riendeau - 512
Kristen Lintner - 503
Ashley Tuttle - 485