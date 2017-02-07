Search
    Bowling scores - Feb. 9 edition

    By bhansel Today at 12:29 p.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Wadena Lanes - 77

    Hunkes Transfer - 66.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 63.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 53

    Sundby's Trailer Sales - 52.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 51.5

    The Fun Team - 46

    Certified Auto Repair - 39

    Samuelson Laney - 38.5

    Gene's Team - 33

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 29

    Star Bank - 26.5

    High Team Series: The Fun Team - 2728

    High Team Game: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 961

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 636

    Bill Poppe - 629

    Terry Selander - 611

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Dawn Larson - 546

    Ruth Ramsay - 532

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 527

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental incomplete

    City Dray 29 - 15

    Wadena VFW 28 - 16

    Wadena Asphalt incomplete

    DJ's Powerhouse 25 - 19

    Schmitty Music & Vending 21.5 - 22.5

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 20 - 24

    MN Valley Irrigation 18.5 - 25.5

    Wadena State Bank 14 - 30

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 9 - 35

    High Team Series: City Dray - 1698

    High Team Game: City Dray - 613

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 590

    Brenda Holmes - 587

    Anna Almer - 583

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Ramsay - 237

    Brenda Holmes - 236

    Anna Almer - 213

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 11 - 1

    Lund Boats 10 - 2

    Lyles Shoes 7 - 5

    Moench Body Shop 7 - 5

    Wadena State Bank 4 - 8

    Greimans 4 - 8

    Central MN Credit Union 3 - 9

    Ghost 2 - 10

    High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 2254

    High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 823

    High Individual Series:

    Brittany Eliason - 591

    Ruth Ramsay - 570

    Lisa Rudolph - 566

    High Individual Games:

    Brittany Eliasion - 255

    Dawn Wirth - 245

    Ruth Ramsay - 222

    Judy Tiede - 222

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Elks 9 - 3

    Time Jewelry 7 - 5

    Berzerkerz Molkky 7 - 5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 7 - 5

    Ghost 7 - 5

    1st National Bank 6.5 - 5.5

    Pro Dairy 5 - 7

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 4.5 - 7.5

    Hometown Crafts 4 - 8

    Bulldog Pro Shop 3 - 9

    High Team Series: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 1956

    High Team Game: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 702

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Sweere - 674

    Scott Petersen - 655

    Don Krack - 645

    High Individual Games:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 260

    Scott Petersen - 238

    Dale Miller - 236

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 12 - 0

    Spectrum Marketing 10 - 2

    Staples Vet Clinic 9 - 3

    Lefty's 3 - 9

    Ted & Gens 1 - 11

    Ghost 1 - 11

    High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1686

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 641

    High Individual Series:

    Tia Freitag - 620

    Marge Harrison - 539

    Judy Tiede - 495

    High Individual Games:

    Tia Freitag - 279

    Marge Harrison - 201

    Judy Tiede - 198

    City

    RK Plumbing 146 - 64

    Ottertail Aggregate 118.5 - 91.5

    Brasel Construction 117.5 - 92.5

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 111 - 99

    Napa 106 - 104

    Prairie Lakes Seed 105 - 105

    MN Valley Irrigation 102.5 - 107.5

    Wadena Lanes 102 - 108

    Spare Me 98 - 112

    Oakwood Supper Club 89.5 - 120.5

    Team Industries - 82.5 - 127.5

    Certified Auto Repair 81.5 - 128.5

    High Team Series: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 3599

    High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1288

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 727

    Doug Brueske - 719

    Scott Sweere - 718

    Josh Sweere - 701

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 299

    Doug Brueske - 278

    Scott Gaudette - 268

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Bluffton Hardware 15.5 - 8.5

    Mike's Pro Shop 13 - 11

    KLN 11.5 - 12.5

    Blue Ballers 8 - 16

    High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2282

    High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 844

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Joey Price - 599

    Josh Sweere - 594

    Dustin Tigges - 566

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Tina Riendeau - 512

    Kristen Lintner - 503

    Ashley Tuttle - 485

