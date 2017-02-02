Bears thrash Wolverines 7-0

The Bears rocked the host team with 31 shots. Noah Stevens kicked out 24 of their attempts.

Isaiah Nikolia and Lemuel Carradice split time in goal for the Bears and combined for 16 stops.

The Wolverines dropped to 9-11-1 heading into a home game Thursday with Mid-State Conference foe Detroit Lakes.

Lake of the Woods 3 4 0—7

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 0—0

First Period

LOTW: Gabe Johnson (Nathan Poolman, Luke Krause) 5:18

LOTW: McKord Krause (Asher Chorney) 6:31

LOTW: Ryan Torgeson (L. Krause, M. Krause) 10:09

Second Period

LOTW: Torgeson (Poolman) 5:12

LOTW: Poolman 6:26, LW-Poolman (L. Krause) 13:16 PP

LOTW: L. Krause (Johnson, Lemuel Carradice) ppg 14:52

Third Period

No scoring

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 24; Isaiah Nikolia (LOTW) 7, L. Carradice 9

B/F 6, WDC 5 (OT)

Tanner Levin scored the winning goal in overtime Thursday as the Flyers knocked off the Wolverines in a penalty-marred game.

The two clubs combined to draw a whopping 24 penalties, including 15 in the third period alone.

Jake Dykhoff kept the Wolverines in the game with four goals and one assist. Max Phillips came up with one power play goal and two assists.

Dalton Agnes scored a hat trick for the Flyers.

The Wolverines outshot their hosts 39-26. Ben Thoma stopped 34 shots in the victory. Noah Stevens kicked out 20 shots in the loss.

The setback left the Wolverines with a 9-10-1 record.

WDC 0 2 3 0 - 5

B/F 1 2 2 1 - 6

First Period

BF: Dalton Agnes (unassisted) 14:50

Second Period

BF: Agnes (unassisted) 5:57 PP

WDC: Jake Dykhoff (Max Phillips, Preston Warren) 15:25

BF: Griffin Brovold (Dalton Brovold, Joshua Dukek) 16:07

WDC: Dykhoff (Phillips) 16:37

Third Period

BF: Dukek (Weston Johnson-O'Beirne, G. Brovold) 2:57

BF: Agnes (unassisted) 6:00

WDC: Phillips (Dykhoff) 11:46 PP

WDC: Dykhoff (Josh Daigneault) 14:49

WDC: Dykhoff (unassisted) 16:52

Overtime

BF: Tanner Levin (Agnes, D. Brovold) 3:56

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 20; Ben Thoma (BF) 34

Detroit Lakes 7, WDC 2

Trey Seebold iced a pair of goals and Ryan Paskey had a four-point game Tuesday in lifting Lakers over the Wolverines in a Mid-State Conference duel.

The Lakers attacked the WDC net hard putting 45 shots on goal. In addition to Seebold's two goals, Paskey found the net once and was credited with three assists. Also icing goals for the Lakers were Nick Lund, Bailey Tulius, Sam Nelmark and Jeric Giwoyna. The Lakers held the Wolverines to a mere 13 shots on goal.

The Wolverines scored their only two goals in the second period. Preston Warren's goal at the 6:21 mark was assisted by Max Phillips and Jake Dykhoff. Phillips added a goal on a penalty shot at 13:01.

Detroit Lakes 3 2 2 - 7

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 2 0 - 2

First Period

DL: Nick Lund (Adam Gotchie, Brady Morris) 1:48

DL: Bailey Tuilus (Jack Deconcini, Ryan Paskey) 14:43

DL: Trey Seebold (Paskey, Jace Kovash) 15:14

Second Period

WDC: Preston Warren (Max Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 6:21

DL: Seebold (Paskey, Kovash) 9:04

DL: Sam Nelmark (Gotchie) 10:12

WDC : Phillips penalty shot 13:01

Third Period

DL: Jeric Giwoyna (Collin Ginnaty, Ben Unruh) 10:27

DL: Paskey (Tuilus, Deconcini) 10:58

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 38; Ben Boomgaarden (DL) 11