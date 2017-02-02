WDC wrestlers hand Border West 42-30 setback

The Wolverines also notched an important victory at 145 where Blaine Snyder edged Jacob Hasbargen 6-4 and at 195 where Jericho Baker decisioned Lance Nelson 6-2 with three takedowns.

"This was a huge win for us," WDC co-head coach Norm Gallant said. "Border West has struggled this season but they were finally healthy and were able to put out a full lineup.

Mason Snyder, Cody Wheeler, Tyler Wheeler, Carter Wright and Steven Erkenbrack also chalked up victories for the Wolverines who ended the week as the fifth seed in the upcoming Section 6A team tournament. The Wolverines need a victory over Barnesville to vault into the No. 3 spot.

The Wolverines will compete in the Park Region Conference Tournament Saturday in Bertha. They host Barnesville Feb. 7 at the WDC Elementary gym.

Wadena-Deer Creek 42, Border West 30

106: Jace Olson (BW) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) pinned Mark McCarthy (BW) 1:33

120: Dakota Andrews (BW) pinned Jayson Young (WDC) 3:51

126: Chase Godel (WDC) pinned Cedric Barnes (BW) 5:48

132: Colton Knudson (WDC) dec. Dylan Menge (BW) 6-4 OT

138: Jacob Sanasack (BW) pinned Alex Anderson (WDC) 1:51

145: Blaine Snyder (WDC) dec. Jacob Hasbargen (BW) 6-4

152: Cody Wheeler (WDC) dec. Isaac Deal (BW) 8-3

160: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Sam Stafford (BW) 1:41

170: Carter Wright (WDC) pinned Jason Martinez (BW) 3:25

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) pinned Micheal Dennis (BW) 1:02

195: Jericho Baker (WDC) pinned Lance Nelson (BW) 6-2

220: John Hasbargen (BW) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 2:35

285: Eric Schwagel (BW) won by forfeit

BHVPP 48, WDC 32

The upper weights once again proved decisive for the Musketeers as they won five straight matches beginning with the 170-pound weight class.

Mason Snyder notched his 18th victory of the season at 113 with a 6-1 decision over Quin Kern, who entered the match ranked sixth in the Class A state poll.

Also scoring victories for the Wolverines were Chase Godel at 126, Colton Knudson at 132, Blaine Snyder at 145, Cody Wheeler at 152 and Tyler Wheeler at 160. Godel pinned James Grant in 42 seconds. Snyder picked up his third victory of the season by technical fall by defeating Gidion Ervasti 22-5. Cody and Tyler Wheeler gave the Wolverines back-to-back pins. Cody defeated Cody Shamp at the 1:02 mark. Tyler pinned Carter Rokes in 52 seconds.

WDC's Logan Wegscheid built an early 5-0 lead at 220 before losing to BHVPP's Joseph Baker by fall at the 2:29 mark.

The Musketeers scored 18 of their points off forfeits at 106, 170 and 285.

BHVPP 48, WDC 32

106: Brock Peterson (BHVPP) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Quin Kern (BHVPP) 6-1

120: Trever Arceneau (BHVPP) pinned Jayson Young (WDC) 2:48

126: Chase Godel (WDC) pinned James Grant (BHVPP) :42

132: Colton Knudson (WDC) won by forfeit

138: Devin Dean (BHVPP) pinned Alex Anderson (WDC) 1:03

145: Blaine Snyder (WDC) tech. fall Gidion Ervasti (BHVPP) 22-5

152: Cody Wheeler (WDC) pinned Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 1:02

160: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Carter Rokes (BHVPP) :52

170: Derik Kimber (BHVPP) won by forfeit

182: Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) :23

195: Holton Truax (BHVPP) pinned Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) 1:53

220: Joseph Baker (BHVPP) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 2:29

285: Craig Orlando (BHVPP) won by forfeit