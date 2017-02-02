Wolverines bow to Vikings, Eagles

Pelican Rapids built a 36-24 halftime lead and then weathered another 24-point half for their seventh win in 15 games.

The Wolverines, who were guilty of 22 turnovers in the game, tasted defeat for the fourth straight game and saw their season mark fall to 5-14.

Rachel Schwartz was WDC's top gunner with 19 tallies. Adriana Torres came up with 19 points for Pelican Rapids.

The Wolverines travel to Henning Friday for a Park Region Conference game.

PELICAN RAPIDS (53)

Maddie Guler 4, Sarah Thompson 5, Morgan Berg 8, Rachel Gottenborg 5, Kaylie Isaman 6, Alyce Erdman 6, Adriana Torres 19. Totals: 16/2 15-26 53

WADENA-DEER CREEK (48)

Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 7, Ellie Miron 3, Kennedy Gravelle 7, Rachel Schwartz 19, Mackenzie Carsten 2, Katie Peterson 6. Totals: 16/4 4-8 48

Pelican Rapids 36 17 - 53

Wadena-Deer Creek 24 24 - 48

Fouls: PR 9, WDC 19

New York Mills 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

A 23-point performance by Lydia Rutten sparked the Eagles in a Park Region Conference win over the Wolverines Tuesday at Mills.

Marcie Peeters and Tiffany Thompson backed up Rutten with 16 and 14 points respectively. The Eagles shot 46 percent from the field and took 31 more shots than the Wolverines.

Bryan Dunrud's club climbed to 14-4 overall and 7-2 in the PRC.

The Eagles dominated the boards 42-16 with Rutten and Rhiana Roberts sharing rebounding honors with eight apiece. Ellie Miron pulled down five boards for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines got 11 points from Kennedy Gravelle and 10 from Casey Volkmann. The Wolverines shot 35 percent from the field. Their season mark fell to 5-13 and their conference mark went to 2-7.

NEW YORK MILLS (75)

Lydia Rutten 23, Tiffany Thompson 14, Rhiana Roberts 2, Harley Wurst 3, Marcie Peeters 16, Kaitlyn Kane 5, Anna Carlson 6, Madalyn Erp 4, Marissa Witt 2. Totals: 31/3 4-12 75

WADENA-DEER CREEK (36)

Ashley Adams 3, Casey Volkmann 10, Ellie Miron 4, Kennedy Gravelle 11, Mackenzie Carsten 4, Laura Krause 2, Katie Peterson 2. Totals: 11/4 2-4 36

Wadena-Deer Creek 17 19 - 36

New York Mills 47 28 - 75

Fouls: NYM 7, WDC 9