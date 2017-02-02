Search
    Bowling scores - Feb. 2 edition

    By none Today at 8:01 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Wadena Lanes - 56

    Hunkes Transfer - 51.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 49.5

    Sundby Trailer Sales - 44.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 41.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 31

    The Fun Team - 31

    Gene's Pro Shop - 30

    Samuelson Laney - 28.5

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 19

    Star Bank - 17.5

    Certified Auto Repair - 8

    High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2711

    High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 947

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 693

    Gene Captain - 618

    Joey Price - 616

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 568

    Stacy Vaden - 555

    Steph Selander - 552

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental 29 - 11

    City Dray 26 - 14

    Wadena VFW 24 - 16

    Wadena Asphalt 22 - 18

    DJ's Powerhouse 21 - 19

    Schmitty's Music & Vending 21 - 19

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 20 - 20

    MN Valley Irrigation 15 - 20

    Wadena State Bank 13 - 27

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 9 - 31

    High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 1744

    High Team Game: DJ's Powerhouse - 625

    High Individual Series:

    Melissa Anderson - 606

    Brenda Holmes - 592

    Ruth Ramsay - 583

    High Individual Games:

    Melissa Anderson - 266

    Ruth Ramsay - 227

    Brenda Holmes - 201

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 8 - 0

    Lund Boats 7 - 1

    Lyles Shoes 6 - 2

    Greimans 4 - 4

    Moench Body Shop 3 - 5

    Central MN Credit Union 2 - 6

    Wadena State Bank 1 - 7

    Ghost 1 - 7

    High Team Series: Greimans - 2312

    High Team Game: Greimans - 821

    High Individual Series:

    Melissa Anderson - 612

    Lisa Rudolph - 600

    Ruth Ramsay - 576

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Ramsay - 257

    Melissa Anderson - 218

    Lisa Rudolph - 213

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 5 - 3

    Time Jewelry 5 - 3

    Elks 5 - 3

    Ghost 5 - 3

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 4 - 4

    Berzerkerz Molkky 4 - 4

    Bulldog Pro Shop 3 - 5

    1st National Bank 3 - 5

    Hometown Crafts 3 - 5

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1866

    High Team Game: Bulldog Pro Shop - 688

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 697

    Ron Koskiniemi - 676

    Chuck Matthes - 610

    High Individual Game:

    Scott Petersen - 261

    Bob Heilig - 245

    Ron Koskiniemi - 238

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 8 - 0

    Spectrum Marketing 8 - 0

    Staples Vet Clinic 7 - 1

    Ghost 1 - 7

    Lefty's 0 - 8

    Ted & Gens 0 - 8

    High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1662

    High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 619

    High Individual Series:

    Marge Harrison - 557

    Tia Freitag - 520

    Deb Pundt - 473

    High Individual Games:

    Marge Harrison - 209

    Tia Freitag - 190

    Shirley Wegscheid - 189

    City

    RK Plumbing 127 - 53

    Brasel Construction 106.5 - 73.5

    Ottertail Aggregate 97.5 - 82.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 94.5 - 85.5

    Wadena Lanes 93 - 87

    Spare Me 92 - 88

    Napa 87 - 93

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 87 - 93

    Prairie Lakes Seed 86 - 94

    Team Industries 71.5 - 108.5

    Certified Auto Repair 70.5 - 109.5

    Oakwood Supper Club 67.5 - 112.5

    High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 3495

    High Team Game: Oakwood Supper Club - 1212

    High Team Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 697

    Terry Selander - 692

    Mark Rolloff - 672

    High Team Game:

    Terry Selander - 278

    Ryan Eichens - 269

    Kevin Wirth - 267

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Bluffton Hardware 12.5 - 7.5

    KLN 11.5 - 8.5

    Mike's Pro Shop 9 - 11

    Blue Ballers 7 - 13

    High Team Series: Blue Ballers - 2399

    High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 875

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Dustin Tigges - 576

    Josh Sweere - 572

    Jake Hunter - 561

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 613

    Kristen Lintner - 538

    Sheri Tuttle - 516

