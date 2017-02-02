Bowling scores - Feb. 2 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Wadena Lanes - 56
Hunkes Transfer - 51.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 49.5
Sundby Trailer Sales - 44.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 41.5
Central MN Credit Union - 31
The Fun Team - 31
Gene's Pro Shop - 30
Samuelson Laney - 28.5
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 19
Star Bank - 17.5
Certified Auto Repair - 8
High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 2711
High Team Game: Wadena Lanes - 947
High Individual Men's Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 693
Gene Captain - 618
Joey Price - 616
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 568
Stacy Vaden - 555
Steph Selander - 552
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental 29 - 11
City Dray 26 - 14
Wadena VFW 24 - 16
Wadena Asphalt 22 - 18
DJ's Powerhouse 21 - 19
Schmitty's Music & Vending 21 - 19
Keith Waln Heating & Air 20 - 20
MN Valley Irrigation 15 - 20
Wadena State Bank 13 - 27
Schuller Family Funeral Home 9 - 31
High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 1744
High Team Game: DJ's Powerhouse - 625
High Individual Series:
Melissa Anderson - 606
Brenda Holmes - 592
Ruth Ramsay - 583
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 266
Ruth Ramsay - 227
Brenda Holmes - 201
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 8 - 0
Lund Boats 7 - 1
Lyles Shoes 6 - 2
Greimans 4 - 4
Moench Body Shop 3 - 5
Central MN Credit Union 2 - 6
Wadena State Bank 1 - 7
Ghost 1 - 7
High Team Series: Greimans - 2312
High Team Game: Greimans - 821
High Individual Series:
Melissa Anderson - 612
Lisa Rudolph - 600
Ruth Ramsay - 576
High Individual Games:
Ruth Ramsay - 257
Melissa Anderson - 218
Lisa Rudolph - 213
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 5 - 3
Time Jewelry 5 - 3
Elks 5 - 3
Ghost 5 - 3
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 4 - 4
Berzerkerz Molkky 4 - 4
Bulldog Pro Shop 3 - 5
1st National Bank 3 - 5
Hometown Crafts 3 - 5
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1866
High Team Game: Bulldog Pro Shop - 688
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 697
Ron Koskiniemi - 676
Chuck Matthes - 610
High Individual Game:
Scott Petersen - 261
Bob Heilig - 245
Ron Koskiniemi - 238
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 8 - 0
Spectrum Marketing 8 - 0
Staples Vet Clinic 7 - 1
Ghost 1 - 7
Lefty's 0 - 8
Ted & Gens 0 - 8
High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1662
High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 619
High Individual Series:
Marge Harrison - 557
Tia Freitag - 520
Deb Pundt - 473
High Individual Games:
Marge Harrison - 209
Tia Freitag - 190
Shirley Wegscheid - 189
City
RK Plumbing 127 - 53
Brasel Construction 106.5 - 73.5
Ottertail Aggregate 97.5 - 82.5
MN Valley Irrigation 94.5 - 85.5
Wadena Lanes 93 - 87
Spare Me 92 - 88
Napa 87 - 93
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 87 - 93
Prairie Lakes Seed 86 - 94
Team Industries 71.5 - 108.5
Certified Auto Repair 70.5 - 109.5
Oakwood Supper Club 67.5 - 112.5
High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 3495
High Team Game: Oakwood Supper Club - 1212
High Team Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 697
Terry Selander - 692
Mark Rolloff - 672
High Team Game:
Terry Selander - 278
Ryan Eichens - 269
Kevin Wirth - 267
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Bluffton Hardware 12.5 - 7.5
KLN 11.5 - 8.5
Mike's Pro Shop 9 - 11
Blue Ballers 7 - 13
High Team Series: Blue Ballers - 2399
High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 875
High Individual Men's Series:
Dustin Tigges - 576
Josh Sweere - 572
Jake Hunter - 561
High Individual Women's Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 613
Kristen Lintner - 538
Sheri Tuttle - 516