Glenz carries Pirates past Trojans 75-53

Providing some good scoring backup were Jordan Carr and Alexys Thompson who combined for 24 of Verndale's game points. The Pirates played another strong game on their home court connecting on 24 of their 47 floor shots for a 51 percent average. The Pirates had a busy night at the foul stripe where they were 26 of 41.

Sebeka's Madison and Maya Lake chalked up 13 and 11 points respectively.

The Pirates will open their February schedule Friday at Menahga.

SEBEKA (53)

Maggie Erickson 2, Kenzie Nelson 4, Maya Lake 11, Madison Lake 13, Erin Lillquist 4, Madi Bullock 3, Megan Heino 8, Emily Huotari 8. Totals: 11/6 13-25 53

VERNDALE (75)

Morgan Glenz 6, Mardi Ehrmantraut 5, Haley Youngbauer 3, Alexys Thompson 10, Katie Johnson 9, Jordan Carr 14, Shania Glenz 22, Claudia Quera 6. Totals: 23/1 26-41 75

Sebeka 21 32 - 53

Verndale 39 36 - 75

W-H-A 54, Verndale 43

Bree Raddatz netted 24 points as the Wolves ended a seven-game winning streak by the Pirates Tuesday on the Verndale court.

The loss was Verndale's first since Dec. 29 when they lost 42-41 to Barnesville in the Pequot Lakes Holiday Tournament. The win was Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's seventh in a row and the team's 10th in 12 games.

Katie Benjamin backed up Raddatz with 14 points. The Wolves converted on 21 of their 37 floor shots for a sizzling 57 percent.

Jordan Carr and Shania Glenz both canned a dozen points for the Pirates. Morgan Glenz did not contribute to the scoring. The Pirates shot 38 percent from the field and connected on only one of their 10 three-point attempts.

The loss left the Pirates with a 10-6 record overall.

WHA (54)

Abbie Anderson 2, Megan Benjamin 8, Katie Benjamin 14, Bri Raddatz 24, Justine Day 6. Totals: 21 12-18 54

VERNDALE (43)

Mardi Ehrmantraut 6, Haley Youngbauer 2, Alexys Thompson 2, Katie Johnson 3, Jordan Carr 12, Shania Glenz 12, Claudia Quera 6. Totals: 18/1 4-11 43

W-H-A 25 29—54

Verndale 27 16—43