Sabinash lifts Pirates over Pillager in PRC thriller

The Huskies got a shot at the victory but a 15-foot jumper by Braeden Wangsness rimmed to hoop at the final buzzer.

Jordan Brownlow paced the Pirates with 15 tallies while Sabinash added 13 and Luke Weniger scored 10.

Ryan Foehrenbacher was Pillager's high point man with 14 points. Ridge Hunstad netted 12 points.

The Pirates improved their conference record to 7-1 and boosted their season mark to 10-5. The Huskies dropped to 5-3 in the conference and 9-8 overall.

The Pirates will square off with PRC foe Menahga Friday in a road game.

VERNDALE (49)

Taylor Willis 4, Kyle Schmitz 6, Luke Weniger 10, Mac Schluttner 2, Jordan Brownlow 15, Nathan Sabinash 13. Totals: 12/4 14-22 49

PILLAGER (50)

Braeden Wangsness 8, Ridge Hunstad 12, Damian Fink 5, Tanner Swenson 6, Spencer Schaefer 2, Joshua Doss 2, Ryan Foehrenbacher 14. Totals: 13/5 8-10 50

Pillager 23 26 - 49

Verndale 25 25 - 50

Verndale 82, Sebeka 60

The Pirates swung back into the winning ranks Tuesday with a red-hot scoring night at Sebeka.

Luke Weniger and Jordan Brownlow tacked up 19 and 18 points respectively as the Pirates shot 55 percent from the field and made 10 three-pointers.

Mac Schluttner collected a dozen points in the win.

Jack Lillquist canned 23 points for the Trojans. James Clark added 10. The Trojans shot a cool 30 percent on their home court. The Trojans had a miserable night from three-point land making only one of their 22 attempts. The Sebeka crew was 21 of 37 at the free throw stripe.

The Pirates improved to 6-1 in the PRCl and 9-5 overall.

VERNDALE (82)

Taylor Willis 4, Kyle Schmitz 8, Luke Weniger 19, Mac Schluttner 12, Jordan Brownlow 18, Nathan Sabinash 6, Andrew Barrett 4, Tyler Willis 11. Totals: 21/10 10-16 82

SEBEKA (60)

James Clark 10, Jack Lillquist 23, Caleb Puttonen 6, Colt Hansen 7, Mason Dailey 2, William Hannu 8, Wyatt Meech 4. Totals: 18/1 21-37 60

Verndale 35 47 - 87

Sebeka 26 34 - 60