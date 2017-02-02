Blue Devils improve to 4-1 in Mid-State
The Prairie Centre Blue Devils pushed their Mid-State Conference record to 4-1 Tuesday with a victory at Park Rapids.
Bob Bergman's club trailed 1-0 after the first period. Alexa Kennedy scored the game's first goal at 3:49 on a power play with an assist from Taylor Pingrey.
Gabby Olson tied the game for Prairie Centre at 15:48 of the second period on a feed from Lupita Mora.
The Blue Devils slammed the door on the Panthers in the final period with three goals from Abby Ecker, Mikayla Olson and Kylee Hopp. Gabby Olson earned an assist on the game's final goal.
Mackenzie Och kept the Panthers at bay with 23 saves. Park Rapids' Julia Smith stopped 40 shots.
The Blue Devils improved to 11-8-1 overall.
Bob Bergman's team will host Fergus Falls Thursday at the Sauk Centre Arena.
Park Centre 0 1 3 - 4
Park Rapids 1 0 0 - 1
First Period
PR: Alexa Kennedy (Taylor Pingrey) 3:49 PP
Second Period
PC: Gabby Olson (Lupita Mora) 15:48
Third Period
PC: Abby Ecker (unassisted) 16:06
PC: Mikayla Olson (unassisted) 15:57
PC: Kylee Olson (G. Olson) 4:14
Saves
Mackenzie Och (PC) 23; Julia Smith (PR) 40