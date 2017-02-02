Blue Devils improve to 4-1 in Mid-State

Gabby Olson tied the game for Prairie Centre at 15:48 of the second period on a feed from Lupita Mora.

The Blue Devils slammed the door on the Panthers in the final period with three goals from Abby Ecker, Mikayla Olson and Kylee Hopp. Gabby Olson earned an assist on the game's final goal.

Mackenzie Och kept the Panthers at bay with 23 saves. Park Rapids' Julia Smith stopped 40 shots.

The Blue Devils improved to 11-8-1 overall.

Bob Bergman's team will host Fergus Falls Thursday at the Sauk Centre Arena.

Park Centre 0 1 3 - 4

Park Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

First Period

PR: Alexa Kennedy (Taylor Pingrey) 3:49 PP

Second Period

PC: Gabby Olson (Lupita Mora) 15:48

Third Period

PC: Abby Ecker (unassisted) 16:06

PC: Mikayla Olson (unassisted) 15:57

PC: Kylee Olson (G. Olson) 4:14

Saves

Mackenzie Och (PC) 23; Julia Smith (PR) 40