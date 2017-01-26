Wolverines hand Verndale first conference setback

"The boys played a complete game," Tumberg said. "Our focal point for this game was defense, and we played one of the best defensive games I have seen in this program in quite some time."

Noah Ross and Dacotah Mittag sparked the Wolverines with 17 points each. Bereket Loer and Ryan Anderson also finished in double figures netting 12 and 11 points respectively. The Wolverines canned 52 percent of their field goal shots and converted 12 of their 18 treys for an amazing 66 percent clip.

"All year I have been confident that our team can score the ball, but my worries always come on the defensive end. This was a great team win and the boys worked hard to deserve this one. Now we just need to continue on this path to keep this going in the right direction."

The Pirates trailed 30-25 at the halfway point. Having won some close games recently, Jordan Hinkle's squad dogged the Wolverines late into the game but found their scoring teeth were too dull. The Pirates made 24 of their 62 shots for a 38 percent average. Their free throw shooting was anemic with only four of their 13 shots finding the hole. The Pirates took a whopping 28 three-point shots but made only seven of them.

Mac Schluttner paced the Pirates with 14 tallies. Taylor Willis, Luke Weniger and Nathan Sabinash all collected 11 points.

The victory gave the Wolverines a 7-6 record overall and a 3-3 mark in conference play. The Pirates went to 8-5 overall and 5-1 in the PRC.

The Wolverines will host a game Thursday with Bertha-Hewitt.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (64)

Bereket Loer 12, Jonathan Pantages 7, Noah Ross 17, Ryan Anderson 11, Dacotah Mittag 17. Totals: 9/12 10-21 64

VERNDALE (57)

Taylor Willis 11, Kyle Schmitz 5, Luke Weniger 11, Mac Schluttner 14, Jordan Brownlow 5, Nathan Sabinash 11. Totals: 16/7 4-13 57

Verndale 25 32 - 57

WDC 30 34 - 64