Wheeler tacks up three victories at Staples

Racking up two victories apiece for the Wolverines were Mason Snyder, Blaine Snyder and Logan Wegscheid. The Snyder brothers both ended the week with 5-1 records.

The Wolverines were hammered by Staples-Motley 49-16 before edging Aitkin 40-37 to earn a shot at third place. They suffered a 51-11 loss to Royalton-Upsala in the third place match.

State-ranked Frazee captured top honors in the tournament by handing Staples-Motley a 48-15 thrashing in the championship showdown.

The Wolverines will host Border West Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. dual.

Staples-Motley Don Dravis Duals

1st Place — Frazee

2nd Place — Staples-Motley

3rd Place — Royalton-Upsala

4th Place — Wadena-Deer Creek

5th Place — Aitkin

6th Place — Crosby-Ironton

Frazee 61, Crosby-Ironton 0

Frazee 46, Royalton/Upsala 15

Royalton/Upsala 60, Crosby-Ironton 19

Staples-Motley 42, Aitkin 30

Championship: Frazee 48, Staples-Motley 15

Staples Motley 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 16

106: Payton Bjerga (SM) won by forfeit

113: Spencer Miller (SM) pinned Mason Snyder (WDC) 5:35

120: Blayne Dumprope (SM) dec. Jayson Young (WDC) 3-2

126: Owen Bjerga (SM) dec. Chase Godel (WDC) 5-1

132: Eric Lisson (SM) pinned Colton Knudson (WDC) :27

138: Blake Gerard (SM) major dec. Braeden Sibert (WDC) 12-4

145: Blaine Snyder (WDC) pinned Cade Schmidt (SM) 3:38

152: Cody Wheeler (WDC) dec. Isaac Swendsrud (SM) 7-2

160: Jonathan Lisson (SM) won by forfeit

170: Alex. Erpelding (SM) pinned Tyler Wheeler (WDC) :38

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) dec. Braden Tyrell (SM) 8-4

195: Braden Tyrell (SM) dec. Jericho Baker (WDC) 3-0

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) major dec. Nathaniell Rodrigues (SM) 10-2

285: Kyle Serich (SM) won by forfeit

Wadena-Deer Creek 40, Aitkin 37

106: Carson Kullhem (A) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) pinned Tyler Decent (A) :45

120: Jayson Young (WDC) won by forfeit

126: Chase Godel (WDC) major dec. Dayton Hallaway (A) 10-1

132: Luke Pelarski (A) pinned Colton Knudson (WDC) 5:05

138: Jacob Hagestu (A) major dec. Beau Breuer (WDC) 10-2

145: Blaine Snyder (WDC) pinned Dylan Quade (A) 3:46

152: Cody Wheeler (WDC) pinned Quin Miller (A) 3:14

160: Mitchell Stevenson (A) won by forfeit

170: Kenny Hesse (A) won by forfeit

182: Cedric Farnsworth (A) dec. Tyler Wheeler (WDC) 8-2

195: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) pinned Steven Whitney (A) :59

220: Andrew Eklund (A) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) 4:26

285: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) won by forfeit

Royalton-Upsala 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 11

106: Jacob Leibold (RU) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Sam Costanzo (RU) 6-2

120: Jayson Young (WDC) won by technical fall 15-0, 5:04

126: Brady Conrad (RU) dec. Colton Knudson (WDC) 10-5

132: Damian Theisen (RU) dec. Chase Godel (WDC) 5-2

138: Randale Fernelius (RU) pinned Beau Breuer (WDC) 3:12

145: Michael Petron (RU) dec. Blaine Snyder (WDC) 8-5

152: Cody Wheeler (WDC) dec. Lyle Zimmerman (RU) 9-3

160: Gage Louden (RU) won by forfeit

170: Ty Held (RU) dec. Tyler Wheeler (WDC) 9-8

182: Dalton Louden (RU) dec. Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) 9-3

195: Tanner Weaver (RU) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) 1:51

220: Jason Kasella (RU) won by forfeit

285: Tim Lloyd-Fleck (RU) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 1:17

Wolverines split at Breckenridge

A 63-13 loss to state-ranked West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville did not stop the Wolverines from notching an 49-15 victory over the Cowboys Thursday night in the Breckenridge Triangular.

"WCA is hands down the favorite to win our section," WDC co-head coach Norm Gallant said. "The score was lopsided, but it doesn't tell the story of the dual. We wrestled well but they are a great team."

Mason Snyder posted a 6-3 win over WCA's Kaleb Getz at 113 to set himself up for a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Section 6A individual meet in February.

Blaine Snyder gave the Wolverines a 15-4 major decision at 145 and Steven Erkenbrack pinned John Barber at the 5:03 mark of their 182-pound match.

The Wolverines posted nine victories, five by pin, in breezing past Breckenridge.

West Central Area 63,

Wadena-Deer Creek 13

106: Jordan Lohse (WCA) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Kaleb Getz (WCA) 6-3

120: Drake Swanson (WCA) pinned Jayson Young (WDC) 3:56

126: Jake Nohre (WCA) tech. fall Chase Godel (WDC) 5:30

132: Chris Onstad (WCA) major dec. Alex Anderson (WDC) 10-0

138: Kaden Spindler (WCA) won by forfeit

145: Blaine Snyder (WDC) major dec. Hunter Mickelsen (WCA) 15-4

152:Keaton Long (WCA) pinned Cody Wheeler (WDC) 4:28

160: Tyler Onstad (WCA) won by forfeit

170: Levi Larkin (WCA) pinned Tyler Wheeler (WDC) 3:56

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) pinned John Barber (WCA) 5:03

195: Wyatt Olson (WCA) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) 3:23

220: Mason Nibbe (WCA) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 1:07

285: Zach Mattson (WCA) won by forfeit

WDC 49, Breckenridge 15

106 Double forfeit

113 Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Zach Haire (B) 7-5

120 Jayson Young (WDC) major dec. Dylan Pearson (B) 15-1

126 Chase Godel (WDC) pinned Dusty DeFries (B) :57

132 Mitch Haman (WDC) won by forfeit

138 Carter Gilles (B) dec. Alex Anderson (WDC) 7-2

145 Beau Breuer (WDC) won by forfeit

152 Blaine Snyder (WDC) pinned Mason Meyer (B) 3:00

160 Cody Wheeler (WDC) pinned Austin Snobl (B) 1:10

170 Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Austin Vig (B) :57

182 Double forfeit

195 Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) pinned Tanner Differding (B) 2:47

220 Daniel Erlandson (B) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) 1:04

HWT Gabriel Diaz (B) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 1:42

Staples-Motley 54, WDC 16

The Cardinals won 10 of 14 matches Tuesday in handing the Wolverines a dual loss on their home mat.

Winning for the Wolverines were Mason Snyder at 113, Blaine Snyder at 145 and Tyler Wheeler at 170. Mason Snyder posted a quick 25-second pin in his match with Conner Dobson. Blaine Snyder came out on top in a 14-2 major decision over Blake Gerard. Wheeler was a forfeit winner at 170.

The meet also saw the second annual "Take Down Cancer" Night at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary gym. WDC co-head coach Norm Gallant, a Staples-Motley wrestling alumni, made a speech before the varsity match. Members of the two rival clubs wore "Take Down Cancer" t-shirts.

Staples Motley 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 16

106: Payton Bjerga (SM) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) pinned Conner Dobson (SM) :25

120: Spencer Miller (SM) pinned Jayson Young (WDC) 3:55

126: Blayne Dumprope (SM) won by forfeit

132: Owen Bjerga (SM) pinned Alex Anderson (WDC) 3:07

138: Eric Lisson (SM) pinned Chase Godel (WDC) 2:00

145: Blaine Snyder (WDC) major dec. Blake Gerard (SM) 14-2

152: Isaac Swendsrud (SM) dec. Cody Wheeler (WDC) 10-4

160: Jonathan Lisson (SM) won by forfeit

170: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) won by forfeit

182: Alex Erpelding (SM) pinned Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) 1:22

195: Shaine Guggenberger (SM) dec. Jericho Baker (WDC) 1-0

220: Braden Tyrell (SM) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) :44

285: Double forfeit