    Bowling scores - Jan. 26 edition

    Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Wadena Lanes - 38

    Hunkes Transfer - 35.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 32.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 28

    Samuelson Laney - 26

    Sundby Trailer Sales - 24.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 25

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 19

    The Fun Team - 14

    Star Bank - 13.5

    Certified Auto Repair - 8

    High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2785

    High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 949

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Rick Price - 695

    Terry Selander - 644

    Ron Koskiniemi - 613

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 634

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 588

    Ruth Lugert - 559

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental 26 - 10

    Wadena VFW 23 - 13

    City Dray 23 - 13

    Wadena Asphalt 21 - 15

    DJ's Powerhouse 19 - 17

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 18 - 18

    Schmitty's Music & Vending 18 - 18

    MN Valley Irrigation 15 - 21

    Wadena State Bank 9 - 27

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 8 - 28

    High Team Series: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 1659

    High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 602

    High Individual Series:

    Brenda Holmes - 581

    Anna Almer - 557

    Ruth Lugert - 532

    High Individual Games:

    Brenda Holmes - 214

    Ruth Lugert - 206

    Anna Almer - 201

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 4 - 0

    Moench Body Shop 3 - 1

    Lyles Shoes 3 - 1

    Lund Boats 3 - 1

    Wadena State Bank 1 - 3

    Central MN Credit Union 1 - 3

    Ghost 1 - 3

    Greimans 0 - 4

    High Team Series: Lyles Shoes - 2266

    High Team Game: Lyles Shoes - 833

    High Individual Series:

    Lisa Rudolph - 586

    Ruth Lugert - 569

    Brittany Eliason - 559

    High Individual Games:

    Lisa Rudolph - 257

    Ruth Lugert - 231

    Brittany Eliason - 205

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Ghost 4 - 0

    1st National Bank 3 - 1

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 3 - 1

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 3 - 1

    Pro Dairy 2 - 2

    Hometown Crafts 2 - 2

    Time Jewelry 1 - 3

    Elks 1 - 3

    Berzerkerz Molkky 1 - 3

    Bulldog Pro Shop 0 - 4

    High Team Series: Hometown Crafts - 1877

    High Team Game: Hometown Crafts - 683

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 727

    Ron Koskiniemi - 691

    Don Krack - 660

    High Individual Games:

    Don Krack - 279

    Scott Petersen - 267

    Ron Koskiniemi - 263

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 4 - 0

    Spectrum Marketing 4 - 0

    Staples Vet Clinic 3 - 1

    Ghost 1 - 3

    Lefty's 0 - 4

    Ted & Gens 0 - 4

    High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1647

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 597

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 561

    Tia Freitag - 558

    Marge Harrison - 543

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 216

    Marge Harrison - 211

    Tia Freitag - 193

    City

    R&K Plumbing 103.5 - 46.5

    Ottertail Aggregate 91.5 - 58.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 88 - 62

    Brasel Construction 87 - 63

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 79 - 71

    Spare Me 77 - 73

    Wadena Lanes 72 - 78

    Prairie Lakes Seed 70 - 80

    Napa 63 - 87

    Team Industries 61 - 89

    Certified Auto Repair 54.5 - 95.5

    Oakwood Supper CLub 53.5 - 96.5

    High Team Series: Napa - 3537

    High Team Game: Napa - 1208

    High Individual Series:

    Jesse Larson - 720

    Scott Petersen - 705

    Mark Rolloff - 688

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 279

    Ron Koskiniemi - 259

    Mark Rolloff - 248

