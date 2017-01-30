Bowling scores - Jan. 26 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Wadena Lanes - 38
Hunkes Transfer - 35.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 32.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 28
Samuelson Laney - 26
Sundby Trailer Sales - 24.5
Central MN Credit Union - 25
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 19
The Fun Team - 14
Star Bank - 13.5
Certified Auto Repair - 8
High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2785
High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 949
High Individual Men's Series:
Rick Price - 695
Terry Selander - 644
Ron Koskiniemi - 613
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 634
Kaitlin Dunrud - 588
Ruth Lugert - 559
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental 26 - 10
Wadena VFW 23 - 13
City Dray 23 - 13
Wadena Asphalt 21 - 15
DJ's Powerhouse 19 - 17
Keith Waln Heating & Air 18 - 18
Schmitty's Music & Vending 18 - 18
MN Valley Irrigation 15 - 21
Wadena State Bank 9 - 27
Schuller Family Funeral Home 8 - 28
High Team Series: Schmitty's Music & Vending - 1659
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 602
High Individual Series:
Brenda Holmes - 581
Anna Almer - 557
Ruth Lugert - 532
High Individual Games:
Brenda Holmes - 214
Ruth Lugert - 206
Anna Almer - 201
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 4 - 0
Moench Body Shop 3 - 1
Lyles Shoes 3 - 1
Lund Boats 3 - 1
Wadena State Bank 1 - 3
Central MN Credit Union 1 - 3
Ghost 1 - 3
Greimans 0 - 4
High Team Series: Lyles Shoes - 2266
High Team Game: Lyles Shoes - 833
High Individual Series:
Lisa Rudolph - 586
Ruth Lugert - 569
Brittany Eliason - 559
High Individual Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 257
Ruth Lugert - 231
Brittany Eliason - 205
Tuesday
Twilite
Ghost 4 - 0
1st National Bank 3 - 1
Whiskey Creek Saloon 3 - 1
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 3 - 1
Pro Dairy 2 - 2
Hometown Crafts 2 - 2
Time Jewelry 1 - 3
Elks 1 - 3
Berzerkerz Molkky 1 - 3
Bulldog Pro Shop 0 - 4
High Team Series: Hometown Crafts - 1877
High Team Game: Hometown Crafts - 683
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 727
Ron Koskiniemi - 691
Don Krack - 660
High Individual Games:
Don Krack - 279
Scott Petersen - 267
Ron Koskiniemi - 263
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 4 - 0
Spectrum Marketing 4 - 0
Staples Vet Clinic 3 - 1
Ghost 1 - 3
Lefty's 0 - 4
Ted & Gens 0 - 4
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1647
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 597
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 561
Tia Freitag - 558
Marge Harrison - 543
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 216
Marge Harrison - 211
Tia Freitag - 193
City
R&K Plumbing 103.5 - 46.5
Ottertail Aggregate 91.5 - 58.5
MN Valley Irrigation 88 - 62
Brasel Construction 87 - 63
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 79 - 71
Spare Me 77 - 73
Wadena Lanes 72 - 78
Prairie Lakes Seed 70 - 80
Napa 63 - 87
Team Industries 61 - 89
Certified Auto Repair 54.5 - 95.5
Oakwood Supper CLub 53.5 - 96.5
High Team Series: Napa - 3537
High Team Game: Napa - 1208
High Individual Series:
Jesse Larson - 720
Scott Petersen - 705
Mark Rolloff - 688
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 279
Ron Koskiniemi - 259
Mark Rolloff - 248