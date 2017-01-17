Phillips rules Section 6A with six-goal performance

Three of the WDC sophomore’s six goals were scored on the power play.

The Section 6A report for Jan. 16 found Phillips tied for second place in the section with Sartell’s Spencer Meier and Alexandria’s Ben Doherty with five power play goals. Little Falls’ Ben Sowada led the section in power play goals with six.

Also earning mention for top single game scoring performances were WDC's Jake Dykhoff and Preston Warren. Dykhoff had four points in the Morris-Benson game. Preston Warren scored four points in Saturday's 6-3 win over Kittson Central.

WDC goalie Noah Stevens has been one of the goaltending workhorses in the section with 778 minutes of net time. Stevens in second only to Fergus Falls’ Drew Luhning, who has been on the ice for 842.8 minutes.

WDC Scoring Leaders

(Top Five)

Jake Dykhoff, 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points

Max Phillips, 14 goals, 10 assists, 24 points

Preston Warren 8 goals, 11 assists, 19 points

Bryce Cooper 4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points

Andrew Sundby 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points

Section 6A

Standings

Sartell5-0-0

St. Cloud Cathedral5-0-1

Little Falls5-3-0

Fergus Falls3-4-0

Alexandria2-2-1

Wadena-Deer Creek2-3-0

Breckenridge/Wahpeton2-3-0

River Lakes2-5-0

Prairie Centre0-6-0