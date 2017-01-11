Search
    Scoreless tie was first in 29-year history for Wolverines

    By bhansel Today at 1:33 p.m.

    Wadena-Deer Creek’s scoreless overtime tie with Bagley-Fosston last Friday was the first in the program’s 29-year history, according to the Section 6A boys’ hockey report for Jan. 9.

    One of the key saves in the game was when WDC goalie Noah Stevens blocked a second period penalty shot by Dalton Agnes.

    WDC Point Leaders

    (Jan. 9)

    Jake Dykhoff 11 goals, 10 assists, 21 points

    Max Phillips 8 goals, 10 assists, 17 points

    Preston Warren 8 goals, 7 assists, 15 points

    Bryce Cooper 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points

    Section 6A Point Leaders

    Ben Doherty (Alexandria) 9 goals, 23 assists, 32 points

    Jack Hennemann (Sartell) 10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points

    Mack Strong (Alexandria) 16 goals, 13 assists, 29 points

    William McCabe (Sartell) 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points

    Michael Spethmann (St. Cloud Cathedral) 8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points

    Section 6A Standings

    (Jan. 9)

    Little Falls                      5-1

    Sartell                            3-0

    St. Cloud Cathedral        3-0-1

    Alexandria                      2-2-1

    Wadena-Deer Creek        2-2

    Breckenridge/Wahpeton  2-3

    Fergus Falls                     2-4

    River Lakes                      2-4

    Prairie Centre                   0-5

