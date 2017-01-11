Scoreless tie was first in 29-year history for Wolverines
Wadena-Deer Creek’s scoreless overtime tie with Bagley-Fosston last Friday was the first in the program’s 29-year history, according to the Section 6A boys’ hockey report for Jan. 9.
One of the key saves in the game was when WDC goalie Noah Stevens blocked a second period penalty shot by Dalton Agnes.
WDC Point Leaders
(Jan. 9)
Jake Dykhoff 11 goals, 10 assists, 21 points
Max Phillips 8 goals, 10 assists, 17 points
Preston Warren 8 goals, 7 assists, 15 points
Bryce Cooper 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points
Section 6A Point Leaders
Ben Doherty (Alexandria) 9 goals, 23 assists, 32 points
Jack Hennemann (Sartell) 10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points
Mack Strong (Alexandria) 16 goals, 13 assists, 29 points
William McCabe (Sartell) 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points
Michael Spethmann (St. Cloud Cathedral) 8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points
Section 6A Standings
(Jan. 9)
Little Falls 5-1
Sartell 3-0
St. Cloud Cathedral 3-0-1
Alexandria 2-2-1
Wadena-Deer Creek 2-2
Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2-3
Fergus Falls 2-4
River Lakes 2-4
Prairie Centre 0-5