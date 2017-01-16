Bowling-January 12 Edition
Wadena Lanes
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental 18 - 10
Wadena Asphalt Co 18 - 10
City Dray 18 - 10
Keith Waln Heating & Air 17 -11
Wadena VFW 16 - 12
DJ Powerhouse 15 - 13
Schmitty's Music & Vending 13 - 15
MN Valley Irrigation 11 - 17
Schuller Family Funeral Home 8 - 20
Wadena State Bank 6 - 22
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1747
High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 603
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 576
Anna Almer - 559
Ruth Ramsay - 557
High Individual Games:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 217
Char Wulf - 206
Ruth Ramsay - 205
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 26 - 6
Lyle's Shoes 21 - 11
Wadena State Bank 19 - 13
Central MN Credit Union 19 - 13
Lund Boats 18 - 14
Moench Body Shop 14 - 18
Greimans 9 - 23
Ghost 2 - 30
High Team Series: Lyle's Shoes - 2315
High Team Game: Lyle's Shoes - 800
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 601
Lisa Rudolph - 562
Brittany Eliason - 557
High Individual Games:
Ruth Ramsay - 235
Kaitlin Dunrud - 227
Brittany Eliason - 216
Tuesday
Twilite
Time Jewelry 25 - 11
Bulldog Pro Shop 23 - 13
1st National Bank 20 - 16
Elks 19 - 17
Ghost 19 - 17
Hometown Crafts 18 - 18
Pro Dairy 17 - 19
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 17 - 19
Berzerkerz Molkky 13 - 23
Whiskey Creek Saloon
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1904
High Team Games: Bulldog Pro Shop - 649
High Individual Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 680
Scott Petersen - 662
Ricky Price - 630
High Individual Games:
Ron Koskiniemi - 267
Scott Petersen - 256
Ricky Price - 237
Thursday
Twilight
Spectrum Marketing 22 - 10
Ted & Gen's 21 - 11
Mason Brothers 20 - 12
Staples Vet Clinic 14.5 - 17.5
Lefty's 13.5 - 18.5
Ghost 5 - 27
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1666
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 603
High Individual Series:
Tia Freitag - 588
Marge Harrison - 526
Jackie Perius - 487
High Individual Games:
Tia Freitag - 221
Jackie Perius - 200
Marge Harrison - 195
City
R&K Plumbing 57.5 - 32.5
Ottertail Aggregate 57.5 - 32.5
Prairie Lakes Seed 57 - 33
Brasel Construction 56 - 34
MN Valley Irrigation 51 - 39
Spare Me 48 - 42
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 43 - 47
Wadena Lanes 41 - 49
Certified Auto Repair 35.5 - 54.5
Napa 32 - 58
Team Industries 31 - 59
Oakwood Supper Club 30.5 - 59.5
High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 3572
High Team Games: RK Plumbing - 1215
High Individual Series:
Mike Almer - 681
Scott Ament - 675
Scott Gaudette - 656
High Individual Games:
Mike Almer - 256
Kevin Wirth - 243
Darren Horton - 241
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Mike's Pro Shop 6 - 2
KLN 4.5 - 3.5
Bluffton Hardware 4.5 - 3.5
Blue Ballers 1 - 7
High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2323
High Team Game: KLN - 814
High Individual Men's Series:
Josh Sweere - 605
Jay Wilcox - 581
Gordy Sharp - 580
High Individual Women's Series:
Kristin Lintner - 593
Sherye Clancy - 525
Kaitlin Dunrud - 511