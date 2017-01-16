Search
    Bowling-January 12 Edition

    By none Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental 18 - 10

    Wadena Asphalt Co 18 - 10

    City Dray 18 - 10

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 17 -11

    Wadena VFW 16 - 12

    DJ Powerhouse 15 - 13

    Schmitty's Music & Vending 13 - 15

    MN Valley Irrigation 11 - 17

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 8 - 20

    Wadena State Bank 6 - 22

    High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1747

    High Team Game: Wadena VFW - 603

    High Individual Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 576

    Anna Almer - 559

    Ruth Ramsay - 557

    High Individual Games:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 217

    Char Wulf - 206

    Ruth Ramsay - 205

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 26 - 6

    Lyle's Shoes 21 - 11

    Wadena State Bank 19 - 13

    Central MN Credit Union 19 - 13

    Lund Boats 18 - 14

    Moench Body Shop 14 - 18

    Greimans 9 - 23

    Ghost 2 - 30

    High Team Series: Lyle's Shoes - 2315

    High Team Game: Lyle's Shoes - 800

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 601

    Lisa Rudolph - 562

    Brittany Eliason - 557

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Ramsay - 235

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 227

    Brittany Eliason - 216

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Time Jewelry 25 - 11

    Bulldog Pro Shop 23 - 13

    1st National Bank 20 - 16

    Elks 19 - 17

    Ghost 19 - 17

    Hometown Crafts 18 - 18

    Pro Dairy 17 - 19

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 17 - 19

    Berzerkerz Molkky 13 - 23

    Whiskey Creek Saloon

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1904

    High Team Games: Bulldog Pro Shop - 649

    High Individual Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 680

    Scott Petersen - 662

    Ricky Price - 630

    High Individual Games:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 267

    Scott Petersen - 256

    Ricky Price - 237

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Spectrum Marketing 22 - 10

    Ted & Gen's 21 - 11

    Mason Brothers 20 - 12

    Staples Vet Clinic 14.5 - 17.5

    Lefty's 13.5 - 18.5

    Ghost 5 - 27

    High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1666

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 603

    High Individual Series:

    Tia Freitag - 588

    Marge Harrison - 526

    Jackie Perius - 487

    High Individual Games:

    Tia Freitag - 221

    Jackie Perius - 200

    Marge Harrison - 195

    City

    R&K Plumbing 57.5 - 32.5

    Ottertail Aggregate 57.5 - 32.5

    Prairie Lakes Seed 57 - 33

    Brasel Construction 56 - 34

    MN Valley Irrigation 51 - 39

    Spare Me 48 - 42

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 43 - 47

    Wadena Lanes 41 - 49

    Certified Auto Repair 35.5 - 54.5

    Napa 32 - 58

    Team Industries 31 - 59

    Oakwood Supper Club 30.5 - 59.5

    High Team Series: RK Plumbing - 3572

    High Team Games: RK Plumbing - 1215

    High Individual Series:

    Mike Almer - 681

    Scott Ament - 675

    Scott Gaudette - 656

    High Individual Games:

    Mike Almer - 256

    Kevin Wirth - 243

    Darren Horton - 241

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Mike's Pro Shop 6 - 2

    KLN 4.5 - 3.5

    Bluffton Hardware 4.5 - 3.5

    Blue Ballers 1 - 7

    High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2323

    High Team Game: KLN - 814

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Josh Sweere - 605

    Jay Wilcox - 581

    Gordy Sharp - 580

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kristin Lintner - 593

    Sherye Clancy - 525

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 511

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
