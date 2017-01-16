Bob Tubandt Invitational set Jan. 28

The club will be dedicating the first matches of the season every year to Tubandt for his 50-plus years of service to the sport. The Central Minnesota boxing coaches at present are Jeremy Umland and Cody McManigle.

Boxers from three states have committed to participating in the invitational.

Local boxers on the card are Matt Umland, Adam Umland, Lyvia McManigle, Dustin Kotchen, Hailey Mousseau, Kobe Weller, Damian Gonzalez, Devin Gonzalez, Preston EagleTail, Austin Huntington, Madelein Tobon and Sam Schreader.