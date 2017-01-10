Wolverines blitz Warriors 93-51

Dacotah Mittag racked up a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Also scoring in double digits were Jonathan Pantages with 16, Noah Ross with 15, Lucas Doyle with 12, Ryan Anderson with 11 and Matt Goeden with 10.

The Warriors got scoring from 10 players with Phil Ness canned 12.

"The boys worked hard, shared the ball and took care of the ball and doing those three things will win you a lot of basketball games," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "The boys are starting to put together two halves each night and that is big for us. We need to continue to limit the turnovers and crash the boards."

The Wolverines will host Park Region Conference foe Sebeka Friday in a 7:30 p.m. game.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (93)

Bereket Loer 6, Jonathan Pantages 16, Matt Goeden 10, Lucas Doyle 12, Ryan Olson 3, Noah Ross 15, Ryan Anderson 11, Dacotah Mittag 17, Henry Fitzsimmons 3. Totals: 21/10 21-25 93

WARROAD (51)

Jimmy Philajack 5, Tyler Skarp 2, Phil Ness 12, Tyler Fox 4, Jeremy Cole 2, Tom Vilayphone 6, Jeff Shoen 5, Isaac Stoskopf 4, Clay Heppner 6, Kyle Spenst 5. Totals: 19/3 4-12 51

Warroad 32 19 - 51

WDC 52 41 - 93

Pillager 63, WDC 58

The Huskies cashed in on a subpar effort by the Wolverines Thursday night to claim a Park Region Conference win on the Wadena court.

"We didn't come out and play at the level we are capable of playing," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said.

The Huskies grabbed a 40-28 halftime lead and coasted in the second half.

Ridge Hunstad paced the Huskies with 19 points. Ryan Foehrenbacher and Tanner Swenson combined for 23.

Noah Ross was high point man for the Wolverines with 22 tallies. Dacotah Mittag tossed up 15.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (58)

Bereket Loer 5, Jonathan Pantages 4, Matt Goeden 2, Thomas Quincer 4, Lucas Doyle 2, Noah Ross 22, Ryan Anderson 4, Dacotah Mittag 15. Totals: 16/5 4-19 58

PILLAGER (63)

Braeden Wangsness 13, Ridge Hunstad 19, Damian Fink 5, Tanner Swenson 11, Spencer Schaefer 3, Ryan Foehrenbacher 12. Totals: 22/2 13-21 63

Pillager 40 23 - 63

WDC 28 30 - 58

WDC 59, Royalton 52

Noah Ross collected a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday as the Wolverines outlasted the Royals on their home court.

We played a great, complete game," WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. "Royalton started the game in a hurry and we were down by as much as 13 in the first half, but the boys stayed with it. Grinding out a win like that on the road is huge."

Brock Snyder was Royalton's top gunner with 19. Adam Olson tallied 13 points.

Dacotah Mittag was a force under the boards with 14 rebounds.

The Wolverines improved to 4-4 while the Royals dropped to 3-5.

ROYALTON (55)

Adam Olson 13, Thomas Fountain 4, Gavin Suska 4, Brock Snyder 19, Zach Gottwalt 5, Riley Smieja 10. Totals: 18/4 7-15 59

WADENA-DEER CREEK (59)

Jonathan Pantages 9, Matt Goeden 6, Noah Ross 30, Ryan Anderson 6, Dacotah Mittag 8. Totals: 13/8 9-16 59

WDC 31 28 - 59

Royalton 31 24 - 55