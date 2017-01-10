WDC skaters collect Highway 71 Cup

Noah Stevens kicked out 34 Bagley-Fosston shots in the four period game. Bagley-Fosston goalie Ben Thoma countered with 27 saves.

The tie was WDC's first of the season and left them with a 5-6-1 record.

The Wolverines will travel to Benson Thursday for a 7 p.m. match.

Bagley-Fosston 0 0 0 0—0

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 0 0—0

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 34; Ben Thoma (BF) 27

WDC 2, Park Rapids 1 OT

The Wolverines decided 18 was enough Thursday as they iced an overtime goal to beat their archrivals at the Park Rapids Arena.

Jake Dykhoff scored the overtime goal that secured the Highway 71 Cup for the Wolverines after nine years and 18 losses to the Panthers.

Max Phillips gave the Wolverines their first goal when he found the net at the 15:38 mark. Ryan Olson and Bryce Cooper earned assists.

The Panthers were not able to get one past WDC goalie Noah Stevens until the third period when Carter Ophiem iced an unassisted goal at the 6:19 mark.

Dykhoff collected the overtime goal at 1:55 with an assist from Preston Warren.

"The guys played phenomenal," WDC head coach Kyle Davis said. "Before the game, one of the goals I wanted the guys to shoot for is to block as many shots as possible. So when they came out and were literally diving to block shots....I knew we were going to come out with a win."

Stevens was credited with 40 saves. Austin Jerger stopped 32 shots for the Panthers.

Park Rapids 0 0 1 0 - 1

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 1 0 1- 2

First Period

No scoring

Second Period

WDC: Max Phillips (Ryan Olson, Bryce Cooper) 15:38

Third Period

PR: Carter Ophiem (unassisted) 6:19

Overtime

WDC: Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren) 1:55

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 40; Austin Jerger (PR) 32

Northern Lakes 8, WDC 1

Josh Maucieri blistered the Wolverines with five goals Tuesday as the Lightning zapped the Wolverines in a Mid-State battle at Hallett Community Center in Crosby.

Maucieri scored four of his five goals in a row and converted two short-handed shots.

The victory was Northern Lakes' sixth in a row and lifted the Lightning to their eighth win in 10 outings. The Lightning completed a regular season sweep of the Wolverines and kept their record spotless after four conference games.

Preston Warren spoiled a shutout bid by Northern Lakes goalie Matt Stangel with a goal at the 3:35 mark of the second period.

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 1 0 - 1

Northern Lakes 3 4 1 - 8

First Period

NL: Garrett Westlund 14:20

NL: Josh Maucieri (Brenden Knox) 12:56

NL: Maucieri 1:06 SH

Second Period

NL: Maucieri (Brett Reed, Wyatt Kokesh) 13:49

NL: Maucieri 11:44 SH

NL: Zach Myhre (Maucieri) 5:04

WDC: Preston Warren (Andrew Sundby, Jake Dykhoff) 3:35

NL: Maucieri (Reed, Kokesh) :10

Third Period

NL: Max Tangen (Reed, Kokesh) :11

Saves

Matt Stangel (NL) 18; Noah Stevens (WDC) 25