Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Saturday Scorecard 1/7

    By bhansel Today at 1:04 p.m.

    Girls' Hockey 

    Prairie Centre 6, Luverne 1 

    Prairie Centre 

    Mikayla Olson 2 goals, 2 assists 

    Abby Ecker 2 goals 

    Kayla Sayovitz 2 assists 

    Kylie Hopp 1 goal, 1 assist 

    Kenzie Christianson 1 goal 

    Mackenzie Och 16 saves 

    Girls' Basketball

    Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Warroad 47

    WDC

    Kennedy Gravelle 14 points

    Casey Volkmann 10 points, 8 steals

    Ellie Miron 10 points, 5 rebounds

    Katie Peterson 10 points

     

    Boys' Basketball 

    Wadena-Deer Creek 93, Warroad 51 

    WDC 

    Dacotah Mittag 17 points, 

    Jonathan Pantages 16 points 

    Noah Ross 15 points 

    Lucas Doyle 12 points 

    Ryan Anderson 11 points 

    Matt Goeden 10 points 

     

    Wrestling 

    MNGUL Section 8 Individual Tournament

    1. Detroit Lakes 203.0 
    2. Bemidji 189.5 
    3. Frazee 165.5 
    4. New York Mills 140.0 
    5. Fosston/Bagley 137.0 
    6. Fergus Falls 104.0 
    7. Moorhead 81.0 
    8. Pelican Rapids 80.0 
    9. Wadena-Deer Creek 68.0 
    10. Deer River 64.0 
    11. Barnesville 47.5 
    12. Fertile-Beltrami 34.5 
    t13. Breckenridge 23.0 
    t13. Mahnomen/Waubun 23.0 
    t15. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 0.0 
    t15. Browerville/Eagle Valley 0.0 
    t15. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 0.0 

     

    Hibbing Duals 

    Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 30, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 25 

    Princeton 37, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 28 

    Coon Rapids 45, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 23 

    Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 36, Mound Westonka 25 

     

     

    Explore related topics:sports
    Advertisement
    randomness