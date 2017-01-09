Saturday Scorecard 1/7
Girls' Hockey
Prairie Centre 6, Luverne 1
Prairie Centre
Mikayla Olson 2 goals, 2 assists
Abby Ecker 2 goals
Kayla Sayovitz 2 assists
Kylie Hopp 1 goal, 1 assist
Kenzie Christianson 1 goal
Mackenzie Och 16 saves
Girls' Basketball
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Warroad 47
WDC
Kennedy Gravelle 14 points
Casey Volkmann 10 points, 8 steals
Ellie Miron 10 points, 5 rebounds
Katie Peterson 10 points
Boys' Basketball
Wadena-Deer Creek 93, Warroad 51
WDC
Dacotah Mittag 17 points,
Jonathan Pantages 16 points
Noah Ross 15 points
Lucas Doyle 12 points
Ryan Anderson 11 points
Matt Goeden 10 points
Wrestling
MNGUL Section 8 Individual Tournament
1. Detroit Lakes 203.0
2. Bemidji 189.5
3. Frazee 165.5
4. New York Mills 140.0
5. Fosston/Bagley 137.0
6. Fergus Falls 104.0
7. Moorhead 81.0
8. Pelican Rapids 80.0
9. Wadena-Deer Creek 68.0
10. Deer River 64.0
11. Barnesville 47.5
12. Fertile-Beltrami 34.5
t13. Breckenridge 23.0
t13. Mahnomen/Waubun 23.0
t15. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 0.0
t15. Browerville/Eagle Valley 0.0
t15. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 0.0
Hibbing Duals
Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 30, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 25
Princeton 37, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 28
Coon Rapids 45, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 23
Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 36, Mound Westonka 25