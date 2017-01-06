Search
    Dykhoff scores game-winner for WDC in OT Thursday night

    By FNS Today at 1:06 p.m.

    Jake Dykhoff scored the game-winning goal for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 2-1 Mid-State Conference overtime win against the Park Rapids Panthers Thursday.

    WDC's Noah Stevens stopped 40 shots by the Panthers, who have lost eight in a row.

    Max Phillips scored a goal in the second period. Assists were collected by Ryan Olson, Bryce Cooper and Preston Warren.

    Park Rapids 0 0 1 0—1

    Wadena-DC 0 1 0 1-- 2

    Second period: WDC-Max Phillips (Ryan Olson, Bryce Cooper) 15:38

    Third period: PR-Carter Ophiem 6:19

    Overtime: WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren) 1:55

    Shots on goal: WDC 34, PR 41

    Goalies: WDC- Noah Stevens (40 saves); PR- Austin Jerger (32 saves)

    Conference: WDC 3-2. Overall: WDC 5-6. Next: Bagley at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Friday.

