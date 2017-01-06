Dykhoff scores game-winner for WDC in OT Thursday night

Recommended for you

WDC's Noah Stevens stopped 40 shots by the Panthers, who have lost eight in a row.

Max Phillips scored a goal in the second period. Assists were collected by Ryan Olson, Bryce Cooper and Preston Warren.

Park Rapids 0 0 1 0—1

Wadena-DC 0 1 0 1-- 2

Second period: WDC-Max Phillips (Ryan Olson, Bryce Cooper) 15:38

Third period: PR-Carter Ophiem 6:19

Overtime: WDC-Jake Dykhoff (Preston Warren) 1:55

Shots on goal: WDC 34, PR 41

Goalies: WDC- Noah Stevens (40 saves); PR- Austin Jerger (32 saves)

Conference: WDC 3-2. Overall: WDC 5-6. Next: Bagley at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Friday.