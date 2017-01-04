Wolverines notch 6-1 victory over Bottineau
Bryce Cooper and Preston Warren both iced a pair of goals while Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips combined for seven assists Friday in a 6-1 victory over Bottineau.
The victory gave the Wolverines second place in the Wadena-Deer Creek Holiday Hockey Tournament behind Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Cooper started the scoring in the second period with back-to-back power play goals. Nolan Killian, Preston Warren and Andrew Sundby added solo goals for a 5-0 lead. Dykhoff and Phillips both ended the first period with three assists apiece.
Both clubs scored once in the final period. Bottineau's Riley Olson broke up Noah Stevens' bid for a shutout with a goal at the 3:07 mark. Warren put the game away with a goal at the 11:44 mark.
Stevens ended up with 28 saves.
The Wolverines improved to 4-5.
Kyle Davis and his WDC team will travel to Park Rapids Thursday for a rematch with the Panthers. The Wolverines broke an 18-game losing string in their annual series with Park Rapids Dec. 15 by beating the Panthers 5-3 in Wadena.
Wadena-Deer Creek 0 5 1 - 6
Bottineau, N.D. 0 0 1 - 1
First Period
No scoring
Second Period
WDC: Bryce Cooper (Max Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 3:58 PP
WDC: Cooper (Phillips, Rylan Olson) 7:57 PP
WDC: Nolan Killian (Phillips) 8:48
WDC: Preston Warren (Dykhoff, Killian) 9:41
WDC: Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff) 14:50
Third Period
B: Riley Olson (Nic Costa, Ty Spence) 3:07
WDC: Warren (Dykhoff) 11:44
Saves
Noah Stevens (WDC) 28; Micah Hershey (B) 19
B/W 7, WDC 6
Nolan Wamre showed size meant absolutely nothing in a hockey arena Wednesday as he scored four goals in leading Breckenridge/Wahpeton over Wadena-Deer Creek.
The 5-4 junior iced four goals as the Blades won their first game in the Wadena-Deer Creek Holiday Hockey Tournament.
Goals by Max Phillips, Andrew Sundby and Preston Warren helped the Wolverines control the first period 3-2.
The Blades flashed their best hockey in the second period outscoring their hosts 5-1. Jake Dykhoff broke up a four-goal spree by the Blades at the 13:17 mark.
Wamre was unassisted as he scored the game's deciding goal at the 14:03 mark of the second period.
A pair of third period power play goals by Phillips and Dykhoff completed the scoring.
Jase Jensen also had a solid game for the Blades with a goal and two assists. Dykhoff and Phillips were both credited with a pair of assists in the loss.
The Wolverines outshot the Blades 29-24.
Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2 5 0 - 7
Wadena-Deer Creek 3 1 2 - 6
First Period
WDC: Max Phillips (unassisted) :58
BW: Nolan Wamre (Jace Jensen) 1:08
WDC: Andrew Sundby (Rylan Olson, Colby Schertler) 10:42
BW: Wamre (Jensen) 11:28
WDC: Preston Warren (Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 14:27
Second Period
BW: Jensen (Tyler Breuer) 2:08 PP
BW: Wamre (Breuer, Jensen) 5:44
BW: Justin Nelson (Hunter Rittenour, Isaac Wohlers) 8:34
BW: Wamre (unassisted) 9:13 SH
WDC: Dykhoff (Sundby, Warren) 13:17
BW: Wamre (unassisted) 14:03
Third Period
WDC-Phillips (Dykhoff, Bryce Cooper) 9:48 PP
WDC-Dykhoff (Phillips, Olson) 10:30 PP
Saves
Noah Stevens (WDC) 17; Hunter Wamre (BW) 23