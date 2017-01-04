Wolverines notch 6-1 victory over Bottineau

The victory gave the Wolverines second place in the Wadena-Deer Creek Holiday Hockey Tournament behind Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

Cooper started the scoring in the second period with back-to-back power play goals. Nolan Killian, Preston Warren and Andrew Sundby added solo goals for a 5-0 lead. Dykhoff and Phillips both ended the first period with three assists apiece.

Both clubs scored once in the final period. Bottineau's Riley Olson broke up Noah Stevens' bid for a shutout with a goal at the 3:07 mark. Warren put the game away with a goal at the 11:44 mark.

Stevens ended up with 28 saves.

The Wolverines improved to 4-5.

Kyle Davis and his WDC team will travel to Park Rapids Thursday for a rematch with the Panthers. The Wolverines broke an 18-game losing string in their annual series with Park Rapids Dec. 15 by beating the Panthers 5-3 in Wadena.

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 5 1 - 6

Bottineau, N.D. 0 0 1 - 1

First Period

No scoring

Second Period

WDC: Bryce Cooper (Max Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 3:58 PP

WDC: Cooper (Phillips, Rylan Olson) 7:57 PP

WDC: Nolan Killian (Phillips) 8:48

WDC: Preston Warren (Dykhoff, Killian) 9:41

WDC: Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff) 14:50

Third Period

B: Riley Olson (Nic Costa, Ty Spence) 3:07

WDC: Warren (Dykhoff) 11:44

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 28; Micah Hershey (B) 19

B/W 7, WDC 6

Nolan Wamre showed size meant absolutely nothing in a hockey arena Wednesday as he scored four goals in leading Breckenridge/Wahpeton over Wadena-Deer Creek.

The 5-4 junior iced four goals as the Blades won their first game in the Wadena-Deer Creek Holiday Hockey Tournament.

Goals by Max Phillips, Andrew Sundby and Preston Warren helped the Wolverines control the first period 3-2.

The Blades flashed their best hockey in the second period outscoring their hosts 5-1. Jake Dykhoff broke up a four-goal spree by the Blades at the 13:17 mark.

Wamre was unassisted as he scored the game's deciding goal at the 14:03 mark of the second period.

A pair of third period power play goals by Phillips and Dykhoff completed the scoring.

Jase Jensen also had a solid game for the Blades with a goal and two assists. Dykhoff and Phillips were both credited with a pair of assists in the loss.

The Wolverines outshot the Blades 29-24.

Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2 5 0 - 7

Wadena-Deer Creek 3 1 2 - 6

First Period

WDC: Max Phillips (unassisted) :58

BW: Nolan Wamre (Jace Jensen) 1:08

WDC: Andrew Sundby (Rylan Olson, Colby Schertler) 10:42

BW: Wamre (Jensen) 11:28

WDC: Preston Warren (Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 14:27

Second Period

BW: Jensen (Tyler Breuer) 2:08 PP

BW: Wamre (Breuer, Jensen) 5:44

BW: Justin Nelson (Hunter Rittenour, Isaac Wohlers) 8:34

BW: Wamre (unassisted) 9:13 SH

WDC: Dykhoff (Sundby, Warren) 13:17

BW: Wamre (unassisted) 14:03

Third Period

WDC-Phillips (Dykhoff, Bryce Cooper) 9:48 PP

WDC-Dykhoff (Phillips, Olson) 10:30 PP

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 17; Hunter Wamre (BW) 23