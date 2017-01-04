Search
    Wolverines notch 6-1 victory over Bottineau

    By Brian Hansel Today at 10:44 a.m.
    Breckenridge/Wahpeton's Jase Jensen (24) took the puck in close during the first period of Wednesday's hockey game as Wadena-Deer Creek goalie Noah Stevens braced himself in front of the net. Also in on the action were WDC's Jackson Becker (2), Jake Dykhoff (12) and Tyler Reese (17) and Breckenridge/Wahpeton's Nolan Wamre. Jensen and Wamre accounted for five goals in a 7-6 tournament win. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Preston Warren (10) brought the puck up the ice Friday afternoon in a holiday tournament game with Bottineau, N.D. Warren iced a pair of goals in a 6-1 victory. Flanking Warren is teammate Andrew Sundby. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    Bryce Cooper and Preston Warren both iced a pair of goals while Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips combined for seven assists Friday in a 6-1 victory over Bottineau.

    The victory gave the Wolverines second place in the Wadena-Deer Creek Holiday Hockey Tournament behind Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

    Cooper started the scoring in the second period with back-to-back power play goals. Nolan Killian, Preston Warren and Andrew Sundby added solo goals for a 5-0 lead. Dykhoff and Phillips both ended the first period with three assists apiece.

    Both clubs scored once in the final period. Bottineau's Riley Olson broke up Noah Stevens' bid for a shutout with a goal at the 3:07 mark. Warren put the game away with a goal at the 11:44 mark.

    Stevens ended up with 28 saves.

    The Wolverines improved to 4-5.

    Kyle Davis and his WDC team will travel to Park Rapids Thursday for a rematch with the Panthers. The Wolverines broke an 18-game losing string in their annual series with Park Rapids Dec. 15 by beating the Panthers 5-3 in Wadena.

    Wadena-Deer Creek 0 5 1 - 6

    Bottineau, N.D. 0 0 1 - 1

    First Period

    No scoring

    Second Period

    WDC: Bryce Cooper (Max Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 3:58 PP

    WDC: Cooper (Phillips, Rylan Olson) 7:57 PP

    WDC: Nolan Killian (Phillips) 8:48

    WDC: Preston Warren (Dykhoff, Killian) 9:41

    WDC: Andrew Sundby (Dykhoff) 14:50

    Third Period

    B: Riley Olson (Nic Costa, Ty Spence) 3:07

    WDC: Warren (Dykhoff) 11:44

    Saves

    Noah Stevens (WDC) 28; Micah Hershey (B) 19

    B/W 7, WDC 6

    Nolan Wamre showed size meant absolutely nothing in a hockey arena Wednesday as he scored four goals in leading Breckenridge/Wahpeton over Wadena-Deer Creek.

    The 5-4 junior iced four goals as the Blades won their first game in the Wadena-Deer Creek Holiday Hockey Tournament.

    Goals by Max Phillips, Andrew Sundby and Preston Warren helped the Wolverines control the first period 3-2.

    The Blades flashed their best hockey in the second period outscoring their hosts 5-1. Jake Dykhoff broke up a four-goal spree by the Blades at the 13:17 mark.

    Wamre was unassisted as he scored the game's deciding goal at the 14:03 mark of the second period.

    A pair of third period power play goals by Phillips and Dykhoff completed the scoring.

    Jase Jensen also had a solid game for the Blades with a goal and two assists. Dykhoff and Phillips were both credited with a pair of assists in the loss.

    The Wolverines outshot the Blades 29-24.

    Breckenridge/Wahpeton 2 5 0 - 7

    Wadena-Deer Creek 3 1 2 - 6

    First Period

    WDC: Max Phillips (unassisted) :58

    BW: Nolan Wamre (Jace Jensen) 1:08

    WDC: Andrew Sundby (Rylan Olson, Colby Schertler) 10:42

    BW: Wamre (Jensen) 11:28

    WDC: Preston Warren (Phillips, Jake Dykhoff) 14:27

    Second Period

    BW: Jensen (Tyler Breuer) 2:08 PP

    BW: Wamre (Breuer, Jensen) 5:44

    BW: Justin Nelson (Hunter Rittenour, Isaac Wohlers) 8:34

    BW: Wamre (unassisted) 9:13 SH

    WDC: Dykhoff (Sundby, Warren) 13:17

    BW: Wamre (unassisted) 14:03

    Third Period

    WDC-Phillips (Dykhoff, Bryce Cooper) 9:48 PP

    WDC-Dykhoff (Phillips, Olson) 10:30 PP

    Saves

    Noah Stevens (WDC) 17; Hunter Wamre (BW) 23

