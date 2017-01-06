Ross sparks Wolverines in 77-57 victory over Frazee

Ross made four of WDC's nine treys. Dacotah Mittag came up with 17 tallies while Jonathan Pantages and Bereket Loer netted nine points each. The Wolverines shot at a steady 50 percent clip and made nine of their 21 treys.

Cole Fleisher and Dustin Parsons tacked up 15 and 11 points in the loss.

The Wolverines improved to 3-4.

Kevin Tumberg will see his WDC crew host Park Region Conference foe Pillager Thursday.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (77)

Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 9, Matt Goeden 1, Ryan Olson 3, Mason Evans 3, Noah Ross 25, Ryan Anderson 8, Dacotah Mittag 17, Henry Fitzsimmons 2. Totals: 15/9 16-30 77

FRAZEE (57)

Chris Hughes 7, Cole Fleisher 15, Dustin Parsons 11, Nathaniel Nolan 6, Henry Kellerhuis 5, Vincent Helmers 2, Jonathan Hoffmann 4, Anthony Santos 4, Isaac Courneya 2. Totals: 18/4 8-13 57

Wadena-Deer Creek 40 37 - 77

Frazee 20 37 - 57

Park Rapids 63, WDC 58

The Panthers shot 55 percent on their home court Dec. 22 in handing the Wolverines a five-point setback.

Adam Herberg and Ben Garcelon led a balanced Park Rapids scoring effort with 13 and 10 points respectively. The Panthers canned 29 of their 53 field goal attempts.

The Wolverines shot 35 percent from the field with Dacotah Mittag and Noah Ross combining for 31 points. Jonathan pantages and Matt Goeden tallied nine points apiece.

Kevin Tumberg's WDC crew dominated at the free throw line making 18 of 28 attempts for a 64 percent clip but were a quiet two of 16 from three-point range.

PARK RAPIDS (63)

Adam Herberg 13, Ben Garcelon 10, Jason Haas 9, Jacob Dickinson 6, Blake Johnson 3, Tristin Persons 8, Marque Cook 6, Hunter Jewison 8. Totals: 25/4 7-15 63

WADENA-DEER CREEK (58)

Jonathan Pantages 9, Matt Goeden 9, Thomas Quincer 2, Lucas Doyle 2, Noah Ross 15, Ryan Anderson 5, Dacotah Mittag 16. Totals: 17/2 18-28 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 36 22 - 58

Park Rapids 41 32 - 63