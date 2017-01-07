Where will the Vikings sail off to now?

I have seen coaches lose control of their players before and it is not a pretty sight.

Zimmer had the Vikings on an upward slant last year. Despite starting a second-year quarterback and a lot of younger players on defense, the Vikes won 11 of their 16 regular season games. After playing powerful Seattle to a standstill in the NFC playoffs, they entered the 2016 season full of confidence in their defensive unit. The confidence mushroomed when they started the season by going 5-0.

To be a Minnesota Vikings football fan you have to know something about living with adversity. This team has shot itself in the foot over and over and over again. They seem to delight in raising the hopes of their fans and then pushing them off a cliff.

At times, all a poor performance has cost them is a victory. Other times it has cost them a playoff game and a there have been times when it has cost them a return trip to the Super Bowl. Under better circumstances, the Vikes could have played in four Super Bowls since the 1977 season when they played in Super Bowl XI.

When Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman balked at executing Zimmer's defensive game plan at Green Bay they showed us how much more difficult a coach's job can be than calling plays.

What Rhodes and Newman did in the Green Bay game was mutiny. What made it so improbable was that these guys were two of Zimmer's favorites. Newman flatly denied the charge and Rhodes tried to ignore it but anyone watching the game had to ask why Jordy Nelson, one of the most dangerous receivers in the game, was running around in the secondary like he was wearing a purple jersey.

Zimmer is not the coach of a sandlot team. These guys may be playing a child's game for money but they are men. Some of them are bound to have their own ideas.

One of my favorite football stories is one I read in a book by Green Bay coaching legend, Vince Lombardi. For all of his glorious success on the gridiron, Lombardi was humble enough to know he could blunder as badly as anyone. While in Green Bay Lombardi had two starting linebackers as different as night and day in temperament. Lombardi used one for a whipping boy because he would take a tongue-lashing with a smile and then go out and try that much harder. Lombardi chewed out the other player just once and the moment he did it he knew he had made a mistake. He had discovered something about individuality.

Zimmer is the head coach and therefore he is always going to be right. But what about those times when he is not right?

The Vikings have been losing a lot of losing this season. Zimmer is the head coach. I believe injuries have had more to do with Minnesota's failures than Zimmer's coaching decisions.

So what happens next? Does Zimmer suddenly leave the team? Do Rhodes and Newman find themselves playing for other teams? Or do all three men take big gulps and swallow their pride for the good of the team?