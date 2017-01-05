Pirates earn third place honors

The Pirates opened a 10-point lead by halftime in the third place game and went into the locker room with a 28-18 advantage. They held the Mustangs to 39 field goal shots.

Moran canned 15 points in the victory while Shania added 13. The Pirates made 25 of their 54 floor shots for a 46 percent average.

Morgan Mann was Mora's lone double figure shooter with 17 tallies.

Morgan Glenz was selected for the all-tournament team.

The Pirates improved to 4-5. Art Schluttner's club will travel to Bertha Friday for a Park Region Conference game.

VERNDALE (53)

Morgan Glenz 15, Mardi Ehrmantraut 4, Haley Youngbauer 2, Alexys Thompson 2, Katie Johnson 9, Danica Gilb 2, Jordan Carr 4, Shania Glenz 13, Claudia Quera 2. Totals: 25 3-10 53

MORA (40)

Anna Mork 7, Hailey Thielen 3, Emily Hackler 6, Rachel Vreeland 2, Peyton Oslin 2, Morgan Mann 17, Adeline Ness 2. Totals: 14/1 9-12 40

Verndale 28 25 - 53

Mora 18 22 - 40

Barnesville 43, Verndale 41

Mardi Ehrmantraut's trey late in the second half of Thursday's game created some uncomfortable moments for Barnesville Thursday in the Wheaties Wallin Holiday Classic at Pequot Lakes.

With the Trojans clinging to their 43-41 lead, Morgan Glenz cranked up a two-point shot and Jordan Carr popped a three-pointer. Both shots missed.

Haley Youngbauer led the Pirates with 10 points. Shania Glenz scored nine.

Andria McIntyre and Nicole Herbranson led the Trojans with 13 and 11 points respectively.

BARNESVILLE (43)

Nicole Herbranson 11, Andria McIntyre 13, Emma Nielsen 5, Madison Abarr 1, Peyton Boom 6, Elora Passa 9. Totals: 10/3 14-25 43

VERNDALE (41)

Morgan Glenz 4, Mardi Ehrmantraut 3, Haley Youngbauer 10, Alexys Thompson 3, Katie Johnson 2, Jordan Carr 2, Shania Glenz 9, Claudia Quera 8. Totals: 13/2 6-10 41

Barnesville 16 27 - 43

Verndale 17 24 - 41