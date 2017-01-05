Henry Sibley skaters top Prairie Centre 3-2
Abbie Wetzel-Edstrom's unassisted goal at the 7:56 mark of the third period lifted Henry Sibley to a 3-2 victory Wednesday afternoon over Prairie Centre in the consolation championship round of the Schwan Cup Open in Blaine.
The Blue Devils struck first when Gabby Olson iced a power play goal at 12:11 of the opening period with assists from Abby Ecker and Kayla Sayovitz.
The Warriors evened the match at 1-all in the second period on a goal by Laura Friedmann at 7:13. They grabbed a 2-1 lead on an even strength goal by Kalley Partyka at the 14:25 mark.
Prairie Centre's Ally Ecker took a feed from Kenzie Christianson 2:29 into the final period to knot the score at 2-2.
"I thought we played good enough to beat them, but sometimes puck luck plays into a game. We had a few opportunities to put a few rebounds into the net, but did not get it done," Prairie Centre coach Bob Bergman said."
Mackenzie Och turned away 14 of the 17 shots she faced in the loss. Paige Erickson tended goal at a .909 clip stopping 20 of Prairie Centre's 22 shots.
The loss dropped Bob Bergman's Blue Devils to 6-6-1.
Prairie Centre hosts Luverne at Long Prairie's Expo Arena Saturday in a noon contest.
Prairie Centre 1 0 1 - 2
Henry Sibley 0 2 1 - 3
First Period
PC: Gabby Olson (Abby Ecker, Kayl Sayovitz) 12:11 PP
Second Period
HS: Laura Friedmann (Kayla Lucken) 7:13
HS: Kalley Partyka (unassisted) 14:25
Third Period
PC: Ally Ecker (Kenzie Christianson) 2:29
HS: Abbie Wetzel-Edstrom (unassisted) 7:56
Saves
Mackenzie Och (PC) 14; Paige Erickson (HS) 20
Prairie Centre 4, Northland Pines (Wis.) 3
Mikayla Olson scored the winning goal with six seconds remaining in the final period Tuesday to lift Prairie Centre over Northland Pines 4-3 in the Schwan Cup Open.
Gabby Olson collected a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils. Reece Ritter and Kenzie Christianson also iced goals in the win.
Amanda Sergent paced Northland Pines with a hat trick. Her back-to-back goals in the third period tied the game at 3-3.
Prairie Centre 1 1 2 - 4
Northland Pines 1 0 2 - 3
First Period
PC: Reece Ritter (Kylee Hopp, Gabby Olson) 2:22
NP: Amanda Sergent (unassisted) 16:07 SH
Second Period
PC: Kenzie Christianson (Mikayla Olson) 9:51
Third Period
PC: Gabby Olson (Ritter) 3:50
NP: Sergent (Gabby Herfindahl, McKenzie Ebert) 8:28 PP
NP: Sergent (unassisted) 12:59 PP
PC: M. Olson (M. Christianson, G. Olson) 16:54
Saves
Laura Mortenson (PC) 19; Piper Snedden (NP) 18
Sun Prairie (Wis.) 3, Prairie Centre 2
Margo Thousand iced a pair of goals in leading the Cougars past the Blue Devils Monday in the Schwan Cup Open.
The Cougars grabbed a 3-0 lead before the Blue Devils got the scoreboard at the 11:24 mark of the second period. Kenzie Christianson made it a 3-1 game with a power play goal assisted by Shelby Otte and McKayla Woods.
Prairie Centre's Kylee Hopp scored the game's final goal with an assist from Reece Ritter at the 6:24 mark of the third period.
Sun Prairie 1 2 0 - 3
Prairie Centre 0 1 1- 2
First Period
SP: Margo Thousand (Jada Ward) 10:58
Second Period
SP: Thousand (Colleen Milligan) 6:12
SP: Annika Johnson 7:38 PP
PC: Kenzie Christianson (Shelby Otte, McKayla Woods) 11:24 PP
Third Period
PC: Kylee Hopp (Reece Ritter) 6:24
Saves
Laura Mortenson (PC) 12; Taylor Thorton (SP) 18