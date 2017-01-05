Henry Sibley skaters top Prairie Centre 3-2

The Blue Devils struck first when Gabby Olson iced a power play goal at 12:11 of the opening period with assists from Abby Ecker and Kayla Sayovitz.

The Warriors evened the match at 1-all in the second period on a goal by Laura Friedmann at 7:13. They grabbed a 2-1 lead on an even strength goal by Kalley Partyka at the 14:25 mark.

Prairie Centre's Ally Ecker took a feed from Kenzie Christianson 2:29 into the final period to knot the score at 2-2.

"I thought we played good enough to beat them, but sometimes puck luck plays into a game. We had a few opportunities to put a few rebounds into the net, but did not get it done," Prairie Centre coach Bob Bergman said."

Mackenzie Och turned away 14 of the 17 shots she faced in the loss. Paige Erickson tended goal at a .909 clip stopping 20 of Prairie Centre's 22 shots.

The loss dropped Bob Bergman's Blue Devils to 6-6-1.

Prairie Centre hosts Luverne at Long Prairie's Expo Arena Saturday in a noon contest.

Prairie Centre 1 0 1 - 2

Henry Sibley 0 2 1 - 3

First Period

PC: Gabby Olson (Abby Ecker, Kayl Sayovitz) 12:11 PP

Second Period

HS: Laura Friedmann (Kayla Lucken) 7:13

HS: Kalley Partyka (unassisted) 14:25

Third Period

PC: Ally Ecker (Kenzie Christianson) 2:29

HS: Abbie Wetzel-Edstrom (unassisted) 7:56

Saves

Mackenzie Och (PC) 14; Paige Erickson (HS) 20

Prairie Centre 4, Northland Pines (Wis.) 3

Mikayla Olson scored the winning goal with six seconds remaining in the final period Tuesday to lift Prairie Centre over Northland Pines 4-3 in the Schwan Cup Open.

Gabby Olson collected a goal and two assists for the Blue Devils. Reece Ritter and Kenzie Christianson also iced goals in the win.

Amanda Sergent paced Northland Pines with a hat trick. Her back-to-back goals in the third period tied the game at 3-3.

Prairie Centre 1 1 2 - 4

Northland Pines 1 0 2 - 3

First Period

PC: Reece Ritter (Kylee Hopp, Gabby Olson) 2:22

NP: Amanda Sergent (unassisted) 16:07 SH

Second Period

PC: Kenzie Christianson (Mikayla Olson) 9:51

Third Period

PC: Gabby Olson (Ritter) 3:50

NP: Sergent (Gabby Herfindahl, McKenzie Ebert) 8:28 PP

NP: Sergent (unassisted) 12:59 PP

PC: M. Olson (M. Christianson, G. Olson) 16:54

Saves

Laura Mortenson (PC) 19; Piper Snedden (NP) 18

Sun Prairie (Wis.) 3, Prairie Centre 2

Margo Thousand iced a pair of goals in leading the Cougars past the Blue Devils Monday in the Schwan Cup Open.

The Cougars grabbed a 3-0 lead before the Blue Devils got the scoreboard at the 11:24 mark of the second period. Kenzie Christianson made it a 3-1 game with a power play goal assisted by Shelby Otte and McKayla Woods.

Prairie Centre's Kylee Hopp scored the game's final goal with an assist from Reece Ritter at the 6:24 mark of the third period.

Sun Prairie 1 2 0 - 3

Prairie Centre 0 1 1- 2

First Period

SP: Margo Thousand (Jada Ward) 10:58

Second Period

SP: Thousand (Colleen Milligan) 6:12

SP: Annika Johnson 7:38 PP

PC: Kenzie Christianson (Shelby Otte, McKayla Woods) 11:24 PP

Third Period

PC: Kylee Hopp (Reece Ritter) 6:24

Saves

Laura Mortenson (PC) 12; Taylor Thorton (SP) 18