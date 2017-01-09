Search
    Bowling scores - Jan. 5 edition

    By none Today at 1:00 p.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Wadena Asphalt 16 - 8

    Woodland Dental (Incomplete)

    Keith Waln Heating & Air (Incomplete)

    Wadena VFW 15 - 9

    City Dray 12 - 8

    Schmitty's Music & Vending (Incomplete)

    DJ's Powerhouse 11 - 13

    MN Valley Irrigation 10 - 14

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 5 - 19

    Wadena State Bank 5 - 19

    High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1671

    High Team Game: DJ's Powerhouse - 620

    High Individual Series:

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 600

    Melissa Anderson - 540

    Anna Almer - 535

    High Individual Games:

    Brenda Holmes - 219

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 213

    Melissa Anderson - 202

    Monday

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 23 - 5

    Central MN Credit Union 18 - 10

    Lyle's Shoes 17 - 11

    Wadena State Bank 15 - 13

    Moench Body Shop 14 - 14

    Lund Boats 14 - 14

    Greimans 9 - 19

    Ghost 2 - 26

    High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 2242

    High Team Game: Greimans - 804

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 578

    Ruth Ramsay - 572

    Judy Johnston - 545

    High Individual Games:

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 216

    Ruth Ramsay - 212

    Ruth Lugert - 210

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Time Jewelry 24 - 8

    Bulldog Pro Shop 20 - 12

    1st National Bank 19 - 13

    Elks 18 - 14

    Jerry's Six Pack 16 - 16

    Ghost 16 - 16

    Pro Dairy 14 - 18

    Hometown Crafts 14 - 18

    Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 22

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 10 - 22

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1877

    High Team Game: 1st National Bank - 669

    High Individual Series:

    Ron Koskiniemi - 679

    Daryl Matthes - 653

    Scott Petersen - 645

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 248

    Terry Davis - 247

    Ron Koskiniemi - 234

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Spectrum Marketing 20 - 8

    Ted & Gen's 17 - 11

    Mason Brothers 16 - 12

    Lefty's 13.5 - 14.5

    Staples Vet Clinic 12.5 - 15.5

    Ghost 5 - 23

    High Individual Series:

    Jackie Perius - 481

    Deb Shake - 451

    Lori Murdock - 412

    High Individual Games:

    Deb Shake - 174

    Jackie Perius - 172

    Judy Tiede - 172

    City

    Prairie Lakes Seed 41 - 19

    Brasel Construction 38 - 22

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 38 - 22

    Spare Me 34 - 26

    RK Plumbing 32.5 - 27.5

    Ottertail Aggregate 32 - 28

    Wadena Lanes 29 - 31

    Napa 27 - 33

    MN Valley Irrigation 26 - 34

    Oakwood Supper Club 26 - 34

    Certified Auto Repair 19.5 - 40.5

    Team Industries 17 - 43

    High Team Series: Brasel Construction - 3457

    High Team Game: Brasel Construction - 1185

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Gaudette - 689

    Ron Koskiniemi - 682

    Doug Brueske - 660

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Thrun - 256

    Doug Brueske - 249

    Jesse Larson - 247

