Bowling scores - Jan. 5 edition
Wadena Lanes
Monday
Early Birds
Wadena Asphalt 16 - 8
Woodland Dental (Incomplete)
Keith Waln Heating & Air (Incomplete)
Wadena VFW 15 - 9
City Dray 12 - 8
Schmitty's Music & Vending (Incomplete)
DJ's Powerhouse 11 - 13
MN Valley Irrigation 10 - 14
Schuller Family Funeral Home 5 - 19
Wadena State Bank 5 - 19
High Team Series: Wadena VFW - 1671
High Team Game: DJ's Powerhouse - 620
High Individual Series:
Kaitlin Dunrud - 600
Melissa Anderson - 540
Anna Almer - 535
High Individual Games:
Brenda Holmes - 219
Kaitlin Dunrud - 213
Melissa Anderson - 202
Monday
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 23 - 5
Central MN Credit Union 18 - 10
Lyle's Shoes 17 - 11
Wadena State Bank 15 - 13
Moench Body Shop 14 - 14
Lund Boats 14 - 14
Greimans 9 - 19
Ghost 2 - 26
High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 2242
High Team Game: Greimans - 804
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 578
Ruth Ramsay - 572
Judy Johnston - 545
High Individual Games:
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 216
Ruth Ramsay - 212
Ruth Lugert - 210
Tuesday
Twilite
Time Jewelry 24 - 8
Bulldog Pro Shop 20 - 12
1st National Bank 19 - 13
Elks 18 - 14
Jerry's Six Pack 16 - 16
Ghost 16 - 16
Pro Dairy 14 - 18
Hometown Crafts 14 - 18
Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 22
Whiskey Creek Saloon 10 - 22
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1877
High Team Game: 1st National Bank - 669
High Individual Series:
Ron Koskiniemi - 679
Daryl Matthes - 653
Scott Petersen - 645
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 248
Terry Davis - 247
Ron Koskiniemi - 234
Thursday
Twilight
Spectrum Marketing 20 - 8
Ted & Gen's 17 - 11
Mason Brothers 16 - 12
Lefty's 13.5 - 14.5
Staples Vet Clinic 12.5 - 15.5
Ghost 5 - 23
High Individual Series:
Jackie Perius - 481
Deb Shake - 451
Lori Murdock - 412
High Individual Games:
Deb Shake - 174
Jackie Perius - 172
Judy Tiede - 172
City
Prairie Lakes Seed 41 - 19
Brasel Construction 38 - 22
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 38 - 22
Spare Me 34 - 26
RK Plumbing 32.5 - 27.5
Ottertail Aggregate 32 - 28
Wadena Lanes 29 - 31
Napa 27 - 33
MN Valley Irrigation 26 - 34
Oakwood Supper Club 26 - 34
Certified Auto Repair 19.5 - 40.5
Team Industries 17 - 43
High Team Series: Brasel Construction - 3457
High Team Game: Brasel Construction - 1185
High Individual Series:
Scott Gaudette - 689
Ron Koskiniemi - 682
Doug Brueske - 660
High Individual Games:
Scott Thrun - 256
Doug Brueske - 249
Jesse Larson - 247