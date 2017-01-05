Hornets end five-game slide against WDC

Playing their first game since Dec. 22, the Wolverines found their offensive power wanting against a Frazee club that limited them to 18 first half points and 17 second half tallies.

Carly Mahoney chipped in 10 points for the Hornets.

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 10 points.

The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Hornets and improved their record to 3-6. The loss dropped the Wolverines to 2-7 overall.

The Wolverines go on the road Friday for a Park Region Conference game with Pillager.

FRAZEE (52)

Audreana Fleischer 6, Shania Lehman 7, Paige Ziegler 18, Hailey Ellingson-Wirth 7, Carly Mahoney 10, Natalie Nudell 4.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (35)

MacKenzie Salge 2, Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 10, Ellie Miron 2, Kennedy Gravelle 5, Rachel Schwartz 8, Madison Packer 2, Mackenzie Carsten 2.

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 17 - 35

Frazee 30 22 - 52