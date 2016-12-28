Yellowjackets overcome Wolverines 68-38

T.J. Super's Perham cagers have now won seven of their eight games. Their only loss was a 56-34 decision with Barnesville Dec. 2.

Sara Hermanson led scoring barrage with 13 points while Josie Beachy chipped in with 12 and Gabby DeBoer netted 10.

Casey Volkmann was WDC's top gunner with 11 points. Volkmann was six of eight at the free throw stripe. Kennedy Gravelle contributed seven points.

Rachel Schwartz came up with six points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Wolverines. Gravelle pulled down five boards.

"We had a good first half defensively which caused a few problems for Perham," WDC head coach Tori Ehlert said. "Perham had a great game all around and executed well offensively on a few of WDC's mental errors."

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 2-6 overall. Ehlert will take her club to Frazee Thursday for a 2:30 p.m. tilt.

PERHAM (68)

Amber Thompson 2, Lisa Meader 3, Josie Beachy 12, Sara Hermanson 13, Serena Langen 6, Jadyn Benedict 4, Gabby DeBoer 10, Janie Wunderlich 8, Aixa Kolofale 2, Leah Muer 8.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (38)

Mackenzie Salge 2, Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 11, Ellie Miron 4, Hailey Weiderich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 7, Rachel Schwartz 6, Katie Peterson 2.

Perham 35 33 - 68

WDC 20 18 - 38