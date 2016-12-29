Upper weights propel Raiders to victory

Zack Waln started a 24-point comeback spree with a pin of 182-pound foe Levi Line at the 4:21 mark. After Holt Truax racked up a victory by forfeit at 195, Ethan Kimber notched a first period fall in his 220-pound match with Devin Lange to give the Raiders a slim 34-32 lead. Craig Orlando's pin of Tate Urman at the 2:42 mark of their 285-pound match clinched the victory.

Quin Kern (120), Justin Mattocks (126) and Gidion Ervasti (145) also posted wins for the Raiders.

The Raiders are scheduled to host a triangular in Bertha Jan. 5 with Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus and Osakis.

BHVPP 40, LPGEBEV 32

106: Justin Crandall (LPGEBEV) pinned Jason Koehn (BHVPP) 3:56

113: Landon Gode (LPGEBEV) dec. Brock Peterson (BHVPP) 4: 1

120: Quin Kern (BHVPP) major dec. Nye Becker (LPGEBEV) 11: 3

126: Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) pinned Riley Thom (LPGEBEV) 1:34

132: Ted Stacey (LPGEBEV) major dec. Chase Graba (BHVPP) 16: 5

138: Gabe Pesta (LPGEBEV) major dec. Travis Sakry (BHVPP) 13: 5

145: Gidion Ervasti (BHVPP) pinned Austin Carr (LPGEBEV) 4:49

152: Bryce Carr (LPGEBEV) pinned Cody Shamp (BHVPP) 3:20

160: Dalton Butler (LPGEBEV) pinned Conner Bertram (BHVPP) :51

170: Remington Meagher (LPGEBEV) dec. Nolan Hart (BHVPP) 10: 4

182: Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Levi Line (LPGEBEV) 4:21

195: Holt Truax (BHVPP) won by forfeit

220: Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) pinned Devin Lange (LPGEBEV) 1:49

285: Craig Orlando (BHVPP) pinned Tate Urman (LPGEBEV) 2:42