Area athletes tasted plenty of success in 2016

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale's Samuel Moore made his third straight trip to the Class A state track and field meet. Moore won the shot put at the Section 6A meet with a toss of 51-10 and second in the discus with a throw of 149 feet. At state, Moore placed seventh in the discus with a 144-foot effort.

• Sue Volkmann saw her Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines battle their way to the Section 8AA volleyball tournament finals before falling 3-0 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The Wolverines posted a 22-10 record after finishing the 2015 season with a 3-17 mark. They chalked up a perfect 7-0 record in the Park Region Conference. Casey Volkmann was named to the Class AA all-state team along with being selected as the Park Region Conference's MVP.

• Jordan Kern shot rounds of 81 and 78 at the Section 8AA meet to become the first Wadena-Deer Creek golfer to reach the state tournament since Mike Grieme in 2004. Kern finished 76th in the Class AA state tournament at The Ridges of Sand Creek with rounds of 89 and 82.

• Jordan Hinkle and his Verndale Pirates fought their way to the Section 5A boys' basketball finals and play for a state tournament trip for the first time since 1977. The Pirates faced Browerville/Eagle Valley in the crucial game on the Wadena-Deer Creek court and lost a 63-51 decision. The Pirates had no answer for 6-0 guard Bryce Irsfeld, who scored 37 points. Luke Weniger led the Pirates with 16 tallies while Mac Schluttner scored 11 and Mitchell Blaha tacked up 10.

• The Wadena-Deer Creek Post 171 American Legion baseball team played great baseball up to the 2016 sub-district tournament notching a 13-0 record in league games. Ranked No. 1 going into sub-district action, the WDC Legion crew beat Walker 5-3 in first round action before losing 6-0 to Sebeka and 10-2 in their second meeting with Walker. Post 171 ended the season with a 15-4 mark overall.

• The Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale Raiders saw six of their wrestlers qualify for the Class A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Posting firsts in the Section 6A meet at Wheaton were Zack Waln, Ethan Kimber and Holt Truax. Waln and Kimber each gained victories at state. Reaching state as Section 6A runner-ups were Quin Kern, Devin Dean and Charlie Nienaber.

• A great playoff run took Steve Riewer's Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale baseball team all the way to the Section 6AA playoffs. The Raiders were a lowly seventh seed in the tournament but thanks to the brilliant pitching of Ethan Korfe and Luke Weniger, along with some solid defense, they managed to get past Wadena-Deer Creek 5-4 and No. 13 Foley 3-2 before losing No. 9 St. Cloud Cathedral 3-2 and Milaca 3-1. The Raiders finished the season with a record of 11-13.

• The Prairie Centre Blue Devils rallied to beat Northern Lakes 4-3 and capture their first Mid-State Conference hockey championship. Gabby Olson scored the winning goal in overtime with an assist from Kenzie Christianson. Angela Hanson kicked out 27 shots in goal for the Blue Devils who posted a 4-2 record in conference play. The game was dedicated to the memory of Sam Kelderman, a WDC student who was killed in a traffic accident in January.

• The state-ranked Verndale Pirates football team made another run at the Section 4, Class Nine-man football championship. Mike Mahlen's crew went undefeated in regular season play, then beat defending section champ Underwood 48-2 and Brandon-Evansville 24-14 for a trip to play No. 3 Hillcrest in the Fargodome. After picking off six passes in an 18-0 regular season win over Hillcrest, the Pirates were expecting a different Hillcrest game plan in the rematch but could not stop it. The Comets upset the Pirates 20-14 behind a 166-yard, two touchdown rushing performance by Kyler Newman. The Comets outgained the Pirates 241-113 on the ground.