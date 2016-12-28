Patriots hand Pirates 64-47 defeat

Lane tallied 19 points while Skog tacked up 18. Corina Ruud also reached double figures for Pequot scoring 14 points.

The Pirates found themselves trailing 40-29 at the midway point. The Patriots were even tougher on the defensive end in the second half holding the Pirates to only 18 points.

Shania Glenz was the only Verndale player to reach double figures with a 16-point scoring night.

The Pirates, who have now lost three straight, will face Barnesville in a 1:30 p.m. game Thursday in the Pequot Lakes Holiday Tournament. Pequot Lakes will face Mora in Thursday's second game. Friday's third place and championship games are set for 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

The Pirates will take a 3-4 game into the Christmas break.

PEQUOT LAKES (64)

Addie Hubbard 2, Karli Skog 18, Olivia Lane 19, Kristin Skog 2, Corina Ruud 14, Sam Littman 9. Totals: 23/1 13-17 64

VERNDALE (47)

Morgan Glenz 7, Haley Youngbauer 6, Alexys Thompson 9, Katie Johnson 2, Jordan Carr 7, Shania Glenz 16. Totals: 17/2 5-8 47

Pequot Lakes 40 24—64

Verndale 29 18—47