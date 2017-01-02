Bowling- Dec. 29
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Hunke's Transfer - 98
Gene's Team - 85.5
Samuelson Laney - 85
The Fun Team - 84
Sundby Trailer Sales 82.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 82
Central MN Credit Union - 68
Wadena Lanes - 67
Certified Auto Repair - 60.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 54.5
Star Bank - 53.5
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 45.5
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2755
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1000
High Individual Men's Series:
Gene Captain - 716 (277)
Scott Gaudette - 658
Ron Koskiniemi - 652
High Individual Women's Series:
Char Wulf - 611 (265)
Anna Almer - 565
Ruth Ramsay - 544
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental 14 - 6
Wadena Asphalt 14 - 6
Keith Waln Heating & Air 12 - 8
Wadena VFW 12 - 8
City Dray 12 - 8
Schmitty's Music & Vending 12 - 8
DJ's Powerhouse 9 - 11
MN Valley Irrigation 7 - 13
Schuller Family Funeral Home 4 - 16
Wadena State Bank 4 - 16
High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1824
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 637
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 637
Kaitlin Dunrud - 612
Wanda Fultz - 530
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 224
Kaitlin Dunrud - 195
Wanda Fultz - 194
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 20 - 4
Central MN Credit Union 15 - 9
Lyles Shoes 15 - 9
Moench Body Shop 14 - 10
Lund Boats 13 - 11
Wadena State Bank 11 - 13
Greimans 7 - 17
Ghost 1 - 23
High Team Series: KWAD - 2317
High Team Game: KWAD - 848
High Individual Series:
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 575
Brittany Eliason - 553
Dawn Wirth - 540
High Individual Games:
Brittany Eliason - 224
Lisa Rudolph - 212
Ruth Rugert - 203
Tuesday
Twilite
Time Jewelry 23 - 5
1st National Bank 17 - 11
Bulldog Pro Shop 17 - 11
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 16 - 12
Ghost 15 - 13
Elks 14 - 14
Pro Dairy 12 - 16
Hometown Crafts 11 - 17
Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 18
Whiskey Creek Saloon 6 - 22
High Team Series: Jerry's Six Pack Auto - 1864
High Team Game: Time Jewelry - 650
High Individual Series:
Chuck Matthes - 677
Darrin Deckert - 660
Ron Koskiniemi - 640
High Individual Games:
Chuck Matthes - 245
Scott Sweere - 236
Darrin Deckers - 228
Thursday
Twilight
Spectrum Marketing 17 - 7
Mason Brothers 15 - 9
Ted & Gens 13 -11
Staples Vet Clinic 12.5 - 11.5
Lefty's 9.5 - 14.5
Ghost 5 - 19
High Team Series: Lefty's - 1680
High Team Game: Lefty's - 606
High Individual Series:
Gail Judd - 572
Ruth Lugert - 567
Jackie Perius - 519
High Individual Games:
Gail Judd - 201
Ruth Lugert - 194
Jackie Perius - 191
City
Ottertail Aggregate 23 - 7
Oakwood Supper Club 21 - 9
Prairie Lakes Seed 20 - 10
Spare Me 18 - 12
Napa 18 - 12
Brasel Construction 17 - 13
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 13 - 17
RK Plumbing 12 - 18
MN Valley Irrigation 12 - 18
Certified Auto Repair 10 - 20
Wadena Lanes 9 - 21
Team Industries 7 - 23
High Team Series: Prairie Lakes Seed - 3413
High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 1188
High Individual Series:
Mac Olson - 698
Scott Gaudette - 694
Mike Almer - 675
High Individual Games:
Mac Olson - 269
Steve Speed - 248
Larry Overcash - 248