Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bowling- Dec. 29

    By none Today at 12:10 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Hunke's Transfer - 98

    Gene's Team - 85.5

    Samuelson Laney - 85

    The Fun Team - 84

    Sundby Trailer Sales 82.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 82

    Central MN Credit Union - 68

    Wadena Lanes - 67

    Certified Auto Repair - 60.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 54.5

    Star Bank - 53.5

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 45.5

    High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 2755

    High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 1000

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Gene Captain - 716 (277)

    Scott Gaudette - 658

    Ron Koskiniemi - 652

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Char Wulf - 611 (265)

    Anna Almer - 565

    Ruth Ramsay - 544

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental 14 - 6

    Wadena Asphalt 14 - 6

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 12 - 8

    Wadena VFW 12 - 8

    City Dray 12 - 8

    Schmitty's Music & Vending 12 - 8

    DJ's Powerhouse 9 - 11

    MN Valley Irrigation 7 - 13

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 4 - 16

    Wadena State Bank 4 - 16

    High Team Series: Woodland Dental - 1824

    High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 637

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 637

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 612

    Wanda Fultz - 530

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 224

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 195

    Wanda Fultz - 194

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 20 - 4

    Central MN Credit Union 15 - 9

    Lyles Shoes 15 - 9

    Moench Body Shop 14 - 10

    Lund Boats 13 - 11

    Wadena State Bank 11 - 13

    Greimans 7 - 17

    Ghost 1 - 23

    High Team Series: KWAD - 2317

    High Team Game: KWAD - 848

    High Individual Series:

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 575

    Brittany Eliason - 553

    Dawn Wirth - 540

    High Individual Games:

    Brittany Eliason - 224

    Lisa Rudolph - 212

    Ruth Rugert - 203

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Time Jewelry 23 - 5

    1st National Bank 17 - 11

    Bulldog Pro Shop 17 - 11

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 16 - 12

    Ghost 15 - 13

    Elks 14 - 14

    Pro Dairy 12 - 16

    Hometown Crafts 11 - 17

    Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 18

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 6 - 22

    High Team Series: Jerry's Six Pack Auto - 1864

    High Team Game: Time Jewelry - 650

    High Individual Series:

    Chuck Matthes - 677

    Darrin Deckert - 660

    Ron Koskiniemi - 640

    High Individual Games:

    Chuck Matthes - 245

    Scott Sweere - 236

    Darrin Deckers - 228

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Spectrum Marketing 17 - 7

    Mason Brothers 15 - 9

    Ted & Gens 13 -11

    Staples Vet Clinic 12.5 - 11.5

    Lefty's 9.5 - 14.5

    Ghost 5 - 19

    High Team Series: Lefty's - 1680

    High Team Game: Lefty's - 606

    High Individual Series:

    Gail Judd - 572

    Ruth Lugert - 567

    Jackie Perius - 519

    High Individual Games:

    Gail Judd - 201

    Ruth Lugert - 194

    Jackie Perius - 191

    City

    Ottertail Aggregate 23 - 7

    Oakwood Supper Club 21 - 9

    Prairie Lakes Seed 20 - 10

    Spare Me 18 - 12

    Napa 18 - 12

    Brasel Construction 17 - 13

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 13 - 17

    RK Plumbing 12 - 18

    MN Valley Irrigation 12 - 18

    Certified Auto Repair 10 - 20

    Wadena Lanes 9 - 21

    Team Industries 7 - 23

    High Team Series: Prairie Lakes Seed - 3413

    High Team Game: Ottertail Aggregate - 1188

    High Individual Series:

    Mac Olson - 698

    Scott Gaudette - 694

    Mike Almer - 675

    High Individual Games:

    Mac Olson - 269

    Steve Speed - 248

    Larry Overcash - 248

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
    Advertisement
    randomness