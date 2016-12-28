Power play goal carries Wolverines past North Stars

Jake Dykhoff was the next Wolverine to score when he found the net at 5:44 of the first period with help from Warren and Max Phillips.

The North Stars made a game of it before the opening period was over. WIll Koetters took a pass from Cole Crosby and made it a 2-1 game with 4:36 left.

Prairie Centre knotted the game at 2-all in the second period when Hunter Fletcher scored a 12:22 on a feed from Noah Fletcher.

Warren cashed in on a third period power play with the help of Dykhoff and Bryce Cooper.

Noah Stevens was WDC's winning goalie with 21 saves. Jesson Gould blocked 36 shots for the North Stars.

The Wolverines improved to 2-1 in Mid-State Conference action and 3-4 overall.

WDC hosts Breckenridge/Wahpeton and Bottineau (N.D.) in a holiday tournament Dec. 28-30. After facing Breckenridge/Wahpeton in a 7 p.m. game Dec. 28, the Wolverines will have a bye Thursday before facing Bottineau Friday at 1 p.m. Breckenridge/Wahpeton plays Bottineau Thursday at 6 p.m.

Prairie Centre 1 1 0—2

WDC 2 0 1—3

First Period

WDC: Colby Schertler (Nolan Killian) 11:50 PP

WDC: Jake Dykhoff (Max Phillips, Preston Warren) 5:44

PC: Will Koetters (Cole Crosby) 4:36

Second Period

PC: Hunter Fletcher (Noah Fletcher) 12:22

Third Period

WDC: Warren (Dykhoff, Bryce Cooper) 13:52 PP

Saves

Noah Stevens (WDC) 21; Jesson Gould (PC) 36