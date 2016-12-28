Vikings stage big comeback to upset Wolverines

Kress netted 19 points, Gottenborg tallied 16 and Young canned 11 as the Vikings erased a 22-point halftime deficit with a 54-point second half.

The Wolverines came out on fire to grab an 11-0 lead before the Vikes were able to cash in at the 16:01 mark. Halftime found John Gullingsrud's Vikings trailing 42-20.

WDC head coach Kevin Tumberg has not been impressed with his team's defensive play this season, despite the fact they have topped the 70-point barrier three times.

"It was a frustrating night and we have to come together as a team as much as possible now to ensure that this does not happen again. We need to put two halves together," Tumberg said.

Noah Ross paced all scorers in Tuesday's win with 25 points. Bereket Loer and Thomas Quincer canned 12 and 10 point respectively.

The Vikings have had their own defensive shortcomings in posting a 2-2 record. In addition to the 71 points they allowed the Wolverines, the Vikings gave up 74 points twice in back-to-back losses to Hillcrest and East Grand Forks.

The Wolverines will travel to Frazee Dec. 29 for a 7:30 p.m. contest with the Hornets.

PELICAN RAPIDS (74)

Nick Schermerhorn 9, Donovan Young 11, Oakley Kress 19, Dillon Such 6, Jacob Gottenborg 16, Kaleb Tollefson 4, Carlan Haugrud 5, Damien Britten 3.

WADENA-DEER CREEK (71)

Bereket Loer 12, Jonathan Pantages 8, Matt Goeden 3, Thomas Quincer 10, Lucas Doyle 4, Ryan Olson 2, Noah Ross 25, Ryan Anderson 3, Henry Fitzsimmons 4.

Pelican Rapids 20 54—74

Wadena-Deer Creek 42 29—71