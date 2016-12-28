Blue Devils clip Panthers 3-1 in Mid-State contest

Abby Ecker iced the game's first goal at 13:55 in the opening period with an assist from Gabby Olson.

Olson struck with a short-handed goal only 55 seconds into the second period. Ally and Abby Ecker earned assists on the goal. Kenzie Christianson took a feed from Kyle Hopp for Prairie Centre's final goal of the game at the 8:08 mark of the second period.

The Blue Devils allowed the Panthers to put only two shots on goal in the third period.

"I thought it took some time for our lines to get clicking in the game," Prairie Centre head coach Bob Bergman said. "Once we got going, the girls put on an awesome skating display. We have some work to do on finishing our plays in the offensive zone, but that is something that we can fix rather quickly."

Park Rapids' Taylor Pingrey broke up MacKenzie Och's shutout at the 9:39 mark of the second period.

The victory lifted the Blue Devils to 5-4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Blue Devils will face Willmar Jan. 3.

Park Rapids 0 1 0—1

Prairie Centre 1 2 0—3

First Period

PC: Abby Ecker (Gabby Olson) 13:55

Second Period

PC: Olson (Ally Ecker, Abby Ecker) shg :55

PC: Kenzie Christianson (Kylee Hopp) 8:08

PR: Taylor Pingrey (Paige Myhre) 9:39

Third Period

No scoring

Saves

Mackenzie Och (PC) 13; Julia Smith (PR) 35