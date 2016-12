Wolverines bow to Warriors 51-21

WDC's Mason Snyder and Jayson Young gave the Wolverines back-to-back victories. Snyder decisioned 113-pound foe Isaac Tellers 4-2 while Young decisioned Eion Ness 3-2 at 120.

Blaine Snyder ended a streak of four UNC victories with a 9-7 decision at 152 over Austin Bacon.

Tyler Wheeler and Steve Erkenbrack gave the Wolverines back-to-back wins a 170 and 182. Wheeler pinned Mason Bradley at 4:59. Erkenbrack pinned Gator Bettin at the 3:10 mark.

The Wolverines return to action Jan. 5 at Pelican Rapids where they will join Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls in a triangular meet.

United North Central 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 21

106: Tucker Holmer (UNC) won by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Isaac Tellers (UNC) 4-2

120: Jayson Young (WDC) dec. Eion Ness (UNC) 3-2

126: Dominick Fuller (UNC) received a bye

132: Ben Johnson (UNC) pinned Alex Anderson (WDC) 5:59

138: Garett Butler (UNC) pinned Beau Breuer (WDC) 1:32

145: Bridger Bettin (UNC) pinned Braeden Sibert (WDC) 1:21

152: Blaine Snyder (WDC) dec. Austin Bacon (UNC) 9-7

160: Toby Hintzman (UNC) dec. Carter Wright (WDC) 6-2

170: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Mason Bradley (UNC) 4:59

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) pinned Gator Bettin (UNC) 3:10

195: Lance Hendrickson (UNC) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) 5:38

220: Brock Kako (UNC) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) 3:06

285: Jared Seibert (UNC) won by forfeit